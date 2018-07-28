AAN Awards Winners 2018

The Association of Alternative Newsmedia is pleased to announce the winners of the 2018 AAN Awards. The winners below were chosen as the most outstanding from a field of nearly 700 entries submitted by 55 alternative publications across the U.S. and Canada.

The AAN Awards recognize the best in alternative journalism and are a unique chance for alt-weeklies to compete directly against the work of their peers in cities across the continent.

The winners were announced during a reception on July 28 at the AAN Convention in San Diego. First place winners received a commemorative plaque, sponsored by Popmount. 2nd and 3rd place winners may receive a certificate by request.

Congratulations to all award winners!

CASH PRIZE CATEGORIES

ARTS CRITICISM circulation under 40,000

Winner received $150 funded by Nashville Scene in honor of Jim Ridley.

1st PLACE: INDY Week: Arts Criticism (I; II; III) by Brian Howe

2nd PLACE: Orlando Weekly: (I; II; III) by Jessica Bryce Young, Richard Reep

3rd PLACE: Charleston City Paper: Spoleto Festival Reviews (I; II; III) by Mary Scott Hardaway

HONORABLE MENTION: INDY Week: Arts Criticism: (I; II; III) by Byron Woods

ARTS CRITICISM circulation 40,000 & over

Winner received $150 funded by Nashville Scene in honor of Jim Ridley.

1st PLACE: Willamette Week: (I; II; III) by Shannon Gormley

2nd PLACE: The Memphis Flyer: Movie Reviews (I; II; III; IV; V) by Chris McCoy

3rd PLACE: L.A. Weekly: Film Critic (I; II; III; IV; V) by April Wolfe

HONORABLE MENTION: Houston Press: Stage Reviews (I; II; III) by D.L. Groover

FEATURE STORY circulation under 40,000

Winner received $250 funded by Isthmus founder Vince O’Hern.

1st PLACE: Fort Worth Weekly: All the Pretty People by Kathy Cruz

2nd PLACE: Tulsa Voice: Thick black smoke by Mason Whitehorn Powell

3rd PLACE: Folio Weekly: Let the Ceremonies Begin by Daniel Brown

HONORABLE MENTION: The Inlander: Life After Freeman by Mitch Ryals

FEATURE STORY circulation 40,000 & over

Winner received $250 funded by Isthmus founder Vince O’Hern.

1st PLACE: Houston Press: Corrupt Businessmen Looted Venezuela, and Now Many Live Quietly in Houston and Miami by Zach Despart

2nd PLACE: Phoenix New Times: The New Indian Massacre by Antonia Farzan

3rd PLACE: Houston Press: The Mercury 13 Women Were Ready for Space, But NASA Never Gave Them a Chance by Dianna Way

HONORABLE MENTION: Orlando Weekly: Billy Manes’ closest friends and colleagues bid farewell to an incomparable man by Jessica Bryce Young, Tony Mauss, Erin Sullivan, Jeffrey C. Billman, Dave Plotkin, Stephanie Porta, Brendan O’Connor, Jason Ferguson

FREE SPEECH

Winner received $500 funded by Monterey County Weekly founder & CEO Bradley Zeve.

1st PLACE: Metro Silicon Valley: Milpitas City Manager Misuse of Taxpayer Funds (I; II; III; IV; V) by Jennifer Wadsworth

2nd PLACE: Miami New Times: Miami Dade’s Drones Stopped from Spying on the Public (I; II; III) by Jerry Iannelli

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

Winner received $500 funded by Boulder Weekly editor Joel Dyer.

1st PLACE: Chicago Reader: The infamous practice of contract selling is back in Chicago (I; II) by Rebecca Burns, Robin Amer, Sarah Blustain

2nd PLACE: Willamette Week: For More Than 30 Years, Kim Bradley Hid From Her Husband by Nigel Jaquiss

3rd PLACE: Santa Fe Reporter: Nuclear Neighborhood by Aaron Cantú

HONORABLE MENTION: Houston Press: At Alliantgroup, Sexting, Racist Emails and Harassment Were S.O.P., Ex-Employees Charge by Craig Malisow

LGBT COVERAGE

Winner received $500 funded by Boulder Weekly publisher Fran Zankowski.

1st PLACE: Orlando Weekly: By night, Orlando’s drag queens entertain the masses. By day, they lead the fight for LGBTQ rights by Monivette Cordeiro

2nd PLACE: Creative Loafing Charlotte: Time Out Youth’s Sanctuary for LGBTQ Kids Moves to Facility More Than Twice its Current Size by Ryan Pitkin

3rd PLACE: Houston Press: Debra Schmidt is the Hockey Playing Pirate Assistant Chief of HCSO by Meagan Flynn

HONORABLE MENTION: Phoenix New Times: I Didn’t Know There Was Help by Amy Silverman

WRITING CATEGORIES

ARTS FEATURE circulation under 40,000

1st PLACE: Creative Loafing Charlotte: 5 Artists Who Will Not be Ignored by Kia Moore

2nd PLACE: Boulder Weekly: Roots and Shoots by Caitlin Rockett

3rd PLACE: City Newspaper: The creative dissent of Stephanie Mercedes by Rebecca Rafferty

HONORABLE MENTION: Good Times Santa Cruz: Luck of the Draw by Georgia Johnson

ARTS FEATURE circulation 40,000 & over

1st PLACE: L.A. Weekly: Rape Choreography Makes Films Safer, But Still Takes a Toll on Cast and Crew (I; II) by April Wolfe

2nd PLACE: Willamette Week: The Dream of Portland Is Alive in Japan by Matthew Korfhage

3rd PLACE: The Inlander: Arachni- Dermic Arts by Chey Scott

HONORABLE MENTION: L.A. Weekly: Who Was Anton LaVey? An L.A. Exhibit Sheds Light on Satanism’s Black Pope (I; II) by Gwynedd Stuart

BEAT REPORTING circulation under 40,000

1st PLACE: Lagniappe: Deputy purchased controlled substances, not arrested (I; II; III; IV; V) by Jason Johnson

2nd PLACE: Seven Days: ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Maidstone’s Grisly Murder-Suicide Was Domestic Violence; Questions Arise About Heroic Response to DCF Worker Shooting; Thin Ice Breaks, and a Game Warden Launches a Dangerous Rescue; Death by Drugs: Opiates Claimed a Record Number (I; II; III; IV; V) by Mark Davis

3rd PLACE: Coachella Valley Independent: End-of-Life-Reporting (I; II; III) by Kevin Fitzgerald

HONORABLE MENTION: Creative Loafing Charlotte: Crime Reporting (I; II; III; IV; V) by Ryan Pitkin

BEAT REPORTING circulation 40,000 & over

1st PLACE: The Inlander: Criminal Justice Coverage (I; II; III; IV; V) by Mitch Ryals

2nd PLACE: Santa Barbara Independent: Mental Health (I; II; III; IV) by Nick Welsh

3rd PLACE: The Memphis Flyer: Art of the Deal: What Happened at MCA? by Chris Davis

HONORABLE MENTION: Washington City Paper: Housing Complex (I; II; III; IV; V) by Andrew Giambrone

BLOG

1st PLACE: Austin Chronicle: Chronolog: Music (I; II; III; IV; V) by Kevin Curtin

2nd PLACE: Houston Press: Houston News (I; II; III; IV; V) by Meagan Flynn, Dianna Wray, Margaret Downing

3rd PLACE: Nashville Scene: Nashville Cream (I; II: III; IV; V) by D. Patrick Rodgers, Megan Seling, Stephen Trageser

HONORABLE MENTION: Pittsburgh City Paper: BlogH (I; II; III; IV; V) by Rebecca Addison, Ryan Deto, City Paper Staff

COLUMN circulation under 40,000

1st PLACE: Fort Worth Weekly: (I; II; III) by Anthony Mariani

2nd PLACE: Nashville Scene: Vodka Yonic (I; II; III) by Megan Seling, Elizabeth Jones, Nancy Floyd

3rd PLACE: Creative Loafing Charlotte: Editors Note (I; II; III) by Mark Kemp

HONORABLE MENTION: North Coast Journal: Seriously? (I; II) by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

COLUMN circulation 40,000 & over

1st PLACE: The Memphis Flyer: Waiting for the Test to Come; From the Editor (I; II; III; IV; V; VI; VII; VIII; IX; X) by Bruce VanWyngarden

2nd PLACE: Westword: Calhoun (I; II; III) by Patricia Calhoun

3rd PLACE: Pittsburgh City Paper: Pittsburgh Left (I; II; III) by Charlie Deitch

HONORABLE MENTION: Phoenix New Times: (I; II; III) by Stuart Warner

COLUMN (POLITICAL) circulation under 40,000

1st PLACE: Jackson Free Press: Playing Politics with Race, Civil Rights (I; II; III) by Donna Ladd

2nd PLACE: Triad City Beat: Citizen Green: cops, needles, Charlottesville (I; II; III) by Jordan Green

3rd PLACE: Folio Weekly: Fightin’ Words (I; II; III; IV; V) by A.G. Gancarski

COLUMN (POLITICAL) circulation 40,000 & over

1st PLACE: Dig Boston: Apparent Horizon (I; II; III) by Jason Pramas

2nd PLACE: Santa Barbara Independent: Reporter’s Notebook: Trump’s Inauguration (I; II; III) by Kelsey Brugger

3rd PLACE: Gambit: Politics (I; II; III) by Clancy DuBos

FOOD WRITING circulation under 40,000

1st PLACE: Fort Worth Weekly: (I; II; III) by Chow, Baby, Eric Griffey

2nd PLACE: North Coast Journal: (I; II; III) by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

3rd PLACE: Lagniappe: If grits ain’t groceries… by Andy MacDonald

HONORABLE MENTION: The Pitch: KC Restaurants (I; II; III) by Liz Cook

FOOD WRITING circulation 40,000 & over

1st PLACE: Las Vegas Weekly: Soul Food in Vegas by Brock Radke

2nd PLACE: Dig Boston: Drunk Brunch Love; A Reckoning for Restaurants in Boston and Everywhere; Ice Cold Democracy (I; II; III) by Haley Hamilton

3rd PLACE: The Inlander: (I; II; III) by Chey Scott

HONORABLE MENTION: Washington City Paper: (I; II; III) by Laura Hayes

IMMIGRATION COVERAGE circulation under 40,000

1st PLACE: INDY Week: Immigration Issue (I; II; III) by Victoria Bouloubasis, Erica Hellerstein, Sarah Willets

2nd PLACE: San Antonio Current: Don’t Mess With Dreamers: Young San Antonians Prepare for a Life Without DACA by Lyanne Guarecuco

3rd PLACE: Nashville Scene: Refugees Are People by Jennifer Justus

HONORABLE MENTION: Wisconsin Gazette: The Rising: Activists flex muscles (I; II; III) by Lisa Neff

IMMIGRATION COVERAGE circulation 40,000 & over

1st PLACE: Phoenix New Times: Sara’s Demons Crossed the Border With Her by Valeria Fernandez

2nd PLACE: Willamette Week: Where Is Daddy? by Rachel Monahan

3rd PLACE: L.A. Weekly: In Tijuana, the Recently Deported Are Trapped in Purgatory by Jason McGahan

HONORABLE MENTION: Miami New Times: From Cuban Immigrant to Wannabe Jihadi by Jessica Lipscomb

LONG-FORM NEWS STORY circulation under 40,000

1st PLACE: Fort Worth Weekly: Keep Holding On by Teri Webster

2nd PLACE: C-Ville Weekly: Life & death by Samantha Baars

3rd PLACE: Triad City Beat: First do no harm by Jonathan Michels

HONORABLE MENTION: Monterey County Weekly: Monterey County’s cold cases haunt families, communities and investigators by Pam Marino

LONG-FORM NEWS STORY circulation 40,000 & over



1st PLACE: Westword: Homeless Millionaire by Alan Pendergast

2nd PLACE: The Inlander: The Dead Don’t Lie (I; II) by Samantha Wohlfeil, Mitch Ryals

3rd PLACE: The Inlander: The Big Business of Virtual Education by Wilson Criscione

HONORABLE MENTION: Miami New Times: A Mysterious Murder and Floating Bales of Drugs in the Florida Keys by Tim Elfrink

MUSIC WRITING circulation under 40,000

1st PLACE: Boulder Weekly: (I; II; III) by Caitlin Rockett

2nd PLACE: Creative Loafing Charlotte: (I; II; III) by Mark Kemp

3rd PLACE: Boulder Weekly: (I; II; III) by Angela K. Evans

HONORABLE MENTION: Santa Fe Reporter: An Oral History of Storming the Beaches with Logos in Hand by Alex De Vore

MUSIC WRITING circulation 40,000 & over

1st PLACE: L.A. Weekly: Brain Surgery Stole Tokimonsta’s Ability to Make Music. Here’s How She Got It Back (I; II) by Rebecca Haithcoat

2nd PLACE: Willamette Week: Thor Lindsay R.I.P.; Iggy Pop’s Body; Solange in Concert (I; II; III) by Matthew Singer

3rd PLACE: Las Vegas Weekly: Accidental Pop Star Shamir comes around again — This time on his own terms by Geoff Carter

HONORABLE MENTION: The Inlander: (I; II; III) by Dan Nailen

DESIGN CATEGORIES

COVER DESIGN circulation under 40,000

1st PLACE: New Times San Luis Obispo: (I; II; III) by Alex Zuniga, Jayson Mellom

2nd PLACE: Santa Fe Reporter: (I; II; III) by Anson Stevens-Bollen

3rd PLACE: Lagniappe: The Cost of Clean Water (I; II; III) by Laura Rasmussen

HONORABLE MENTION: Good Times Santa Cruz: Doublespeak to Me; Swan Song; Fully Lit (I; II; III) by Tabi Zarrinnaal

COVER DESIGN circulation 40,000 & over

1st PLACE: Las Vegas Weekly: (I; II; III) by Elizabeth Brown, Corlene Byrd, Ian Racoma, Las Vegas Weekly Design Staff

2nd PLACE: Austin Chronicle: (I; II; III) by Jason Stout, Devaki Knowles, Mike Reddy

3rd PLACE: Willamette Week: (I; II; III) by Vicente Marti, Rachel Brown Smith, Vanessa Rivera

HONORABLE MENTION: Chicago Reader: (I; II; III) by David Sampson, Paul John Higgins, Finer Signs, Sue Kwong, Danielle Scruggs, Andrew Nawrocki, Vince Cerasani

EDITORIAL LAYOUT circulation under 40,000

1st PLACE: Colorado Spring Independent: Holiday in Dystopia by Dustin Glatz

2nd PLACE: Seven Days: On the March by Diane Sullivan, Matthew Thorsen and James Buck

3rd PLACE: Eugene Weekly: Tracking the Backlog and Searching for Justice (I; II; III; IV) by Todd Cooper

HONORABLE MENTION: Tulsa Voice: Tulsa Tough by Georgia Brooks , Morgan Welch, Madeline Crawford

EDITORIAL LAYOUT circulation 40,000 & over

1st PLACE: Las Vegas Weekly: The Pillars of Taco Vegas by Corlene Byrd

2nd PLACE: Chicago Reader: The foodways of Chicago’s new immigrants by Vince Cerasani, Jake Malooley

3rd PLACE: Las Vegas Weekly: Electric Impact by Corlene Byrd

HONORABLE MENTION: Santa Barbara Independent: The Forever Season by Caitlin Fitch

ILLUSTRATION circulation under 40,000

1st PLACE: Nashville Scene: Bingo Cards (I; II) by Lauren Cierzan

2nd PLACE: Santa Fe Reporter: Predator Politics by Anson Stevens-Bollen

3rd PLACE: C-Ville Weekly: From the ground up by Barry Bruner

HONORABLE MENTION: Seven Days: State of Need by Diane Sullivan, Rob Donnelly

ILLUSTRATION circulation 40,000 & over

1st PLACE: Dig Boston: Smokers; Drinkers (I; II) by Kuresse Bolds

2nd PLACE: Phoenix New Times: The CBD Oil Boom by Chris Whetzel, Zac McDonald

3rd PLACE: Las Vegas Weekly: Modern Love by Ian Racoma

HONORABLE MENTION: The Inlander: Scholastic Fantastic (I; II; III; IV; V) by Jeff Drew

PHOTOGRAPHY circulation under 40,000

1st PLACE: Style Weekly: The Resistance (I; II; III; IV; V; VI; VII; VII; IX; X) by Scott Elmquist

2nd PLACE: INDY Week: Hogwashed, part 1 by Alex Boerner

3rd PLACE: Seven Days: (I; II; III; IV; V; VI; VII; VIII; IX; X) by Matthew Thorsen

HONORABLE MENTION: C-Ville Weekly: Summer of white nationalist rallies (I; II; III; IV; V; VI) by Eze Amos

PHOTOGRAPHY circulation 40,000 & over

1st PLACE: Willamette Week: (I; II; III; IV; V; VI; VII; VIII; IX; X) by Daniel Stindt

2nd PLACE: The Inlander: (I; II; III; IV; V; VI; VII; VIII; IX; X) by Young Kwak

3rd PLACE: Isthmus: Ford Tough by Nick Berard, Carolyn Fath

HONORABLE MENTION: Washington City Paper: 2017: A Year in Photos by Darrow Montgomery

OUTSIDE-THE- BOX

CARTOON

1st PLACE: INDY Week: Peripheral Vision (I; II; III; IV; V) by V.C. Rogers

2nd PLACE: Style Weekly: The HR Department (I; II; III; IV; V) by Ed Harrington

3rd PLACE: New Times San Luis Obispo: (I; II; III; IV; V) by Russell Hodin

HONORABLE MENTION: Slowpoke Comics: (I; II; III: IV; V) by Jen Sorensen

HOUSE AD CAMPAIGN

1st PLACE: Seven Days: Cannabeat (I; II; III; IV; V) by Don Eggert, Corey Grenier, Andrea Suozzo

INNOVATION / FORMAT BUSTER

1st PLACE: Orlando Weekly: Florida Film Fest/420 Issue by Chaya Av, Chris Tobar Rodriguez, Jessica Bryce Young

2nd PLACE: Pittsburgh City Paper & Cleveland Scene: The Rivalry Issue: Pittsburgh Vs. Cleveland (I; II; III; IV; V; VI; VII) by Pittsburgh City Paper & Cleveland Scene Staff

3rd PLACE: INDY Week: How to Win Friends and Gerrymander People; The Anatomy of Failure; Raleigh’s New Logo (I; II; III) by Jeffrey Billman, Shan Stumpf

HONORABLE MENTION: C-Ville Weekly: Stand with Charlottesville by Lisa Provence, Samantha Baars, Erin O’Hare, Jessica Luck, Susan Sorensen, Jackson Landers, Eze Amos, Natalie Krovetz, Bill LeSueur

MULTIMEDIA

1st PLACE: L.A. Weekly: Short Form Documentary Profiles (I; II; III; IV; V) by Drew Tewksbury, Peter Holderness, Sean Deckert, Hso Hkam, Mara Shalhoup, Gloria Moran

2nd PLACE: Creative Loafing Charlotte: Muslim in Charlotte (I; II; III; IV; V) by Lara Americo

3rd PLACE: Seven Days: Seriously: Let’s Talk About Sexism, Baby by Bryan Parmelee

HONORABLE MENTION: Seven Days: The 500th Stuck in Vermont by Eva Sollberger

SPECIAL SECTION

1st PLACE: Willamette Week: Going Costal (I; II) by Martin Cizmar, Alyssa Walker, Sophia June, Matthew Korfhage, Walker Macmurdo, Aaron Mesh, Andi Pruitt, Matthew Singer

2nd PLACE: Santa Fe Reporter: Santa Fe Annual Manual by Staff

3rd PLACE: L.A. Weekly: People Issue 2017 by Staff

HONORABLE MENTION: Santa Barbara Independent: Keep Santa Barbara Great Again by Tyler Hayden