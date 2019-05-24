AAN to Award Diversity Grants for 2019 Annual Convention in Boulder

AAN is offering NextGeneration/Diversity scholarships to encourage the next generation of journalists and journalism managers to attend the 2019 Annual Convention in Boulder, July 11 – 13.

The scholarships are intended for AAN-publication staffers who would not be able to go the convention without the scholarship. Scholarship recipients will have their registration fee waived and will receive a $500 stipend to help cover travel costs. Priority will be given to individuals who have not previously attended an AAN conference and who demonstrate a strong desire to build a career in the alternative news industry.

AAN’s diversity scholarships offer a unique opportunity for aspiring journalism professionals to benefit from the professional development and networking opportunities of an AAN Convention. Scholarship recipients will write one blog post for publication on the AAN website within 30 days of attending. During the convention, they will be invited to meet with long-time AAN members/leaders.

Each applicant should send:

A letter explaining your motivation for attending the conference and what you hope to gain from the experience Resumé or description of educational and/or media experience.

Applications must be submitted via email to scholarships@aan.org by Friday, June 7. All applicants will be notified of their application status by June 12.