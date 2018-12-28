2018 Year in Review: The Best Alt-Weekly Stories of 2018, as told by AAN Editors

We had a lot of fun this summer producing a special issue guest edited by Ethan Hawke, timed to the release of his film Blaze (about legendary Austin musician/tragic genius Blaze Foley) and including a terrific interview Ethan did with Beto O’Rourke.

In less fun news, our reporter (& Qmmunity editor) Sarah Marloff spent 14 months working on this cover story investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and other bad behavior at a beloved Austin coffeehouse/bar.

Jimmy Boegle, Coachella Valley Independent

“The Fear Factor” (published online Sept. 19 and in the October print edition) showed how the crackdown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on undocumented immigrants–ramped up under the Trump administration–and the president’s hateful rhetoric have created fear not only in the Coachella Valley’s immigrant communities, but in the Latino community as a whole.“We hear from students what they are going through in their schools,” Luz Gallegos told us; she’s the community programs director for TODEC Legal Center, an organization which seeks to empower disenfranchised immigrant communities. “Even kids are emboldened to talk on their hate, saying things like, ‘Go back to Mexico!’ and calling them wetbacks. We see that people now feel empowered to speak out about feelings they’ve carried their entire lives.”

The story also covered another interesting element of the immigration mess in our country: A fear of speaking out. We contacted numerous medical organizations and businesses to discuss how the ICE crackdown had affected them and their clients/customers … but almost nobody would talk to us on the record, due to a fear of political backlash.

Eva Moore, Columbia Free Times

Nate Silver has called Democrat Joe Cunningham’s U.S. House victory in South Carolina one of the two most unlikely wins of the midterms. We explained how Cunningham did it in “Secret Sauce: Democrats Hope to Bottle Cunningham’s Election Formula.” And because this is South Carolina, that’s mustard-based sauce in that bottle.

Elsewhere, we researched the underdocumented role of slaves in building Columbia and explained why so damn many cover bands play here.

Angela Evans, Boulder Weekly



Over the course of several months, Boulder Weekly investigated how a successful after school program mishandled complaints and allegations of child abuse coming from more than a dozen parents of children in the program. The parents were Latino, struggled with language issues and in some instances legal status, all of which had made it possible for their complaints to be kept from public view by the organization running the program. As a result of BW’s investigation, the local police department has reopened the case which it had never properly investigated years before and publicly admitted that closing the case had been a mistake. Also as a result of our story, the teacher in question has been permanently removed the classroom.

Chris Faraone, DigBoston

Since the beginning of this year, DigBoston and our partners at the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism have examined hundreds of state purchasing agreements, for everything from heavy crime-fighting equipment to consumables for laser printers.

Of the many contracts that caught our attention, the weapon purchasing free-for-all that goes on in our state has stood out as especially dubious, with entities on all sides operating in an unchecked fashion. Vendors are making millions of dollars off of Massachusetts with no accountability. For most of those procurements, there was no competitive bidding. And the process is far from transparent.

Now we’re teaming up with MuckRock and the Emerson College Engagement Lab to turn the heat up; the former even provided us with a dedicated portal on which anyone can search and annotate the thousands of pages of documents we have obtained through FOIA. We have had two public engagement events on the topic so far, and have dropped two pieces (Fire Sale Part 1 and Fire Sale Part 1 1/2) with at least four more on the horizon.

Anthony Mariani, Fort Worth Weekly

This one about suicide was hard to write, but we’re glad we did it. It’s all part of our ongoing effort to weave literary-type pieces into our regular palette of hard news, investigations, critiques, and straight features. We pissed off Tyler Perry. The author of a book about this allegedly botched investigation that made national headlines has made our magazine the primary source of all information related to the case — as the dozens of comments indicate.

Kevin Allman, Gambit

In New Orleans, reporter Alex Woodward spent a lot of time this year on two topics: ICE raids on the city’s Hispanic community and New Orleans’ new $40 million Real Time Crime Monitoring Center, which shares feeds with the city’s Department of Homeland Security, the Louisiana State Police, the FBI and unspecified “law enforcement partners.” This cover story examines both topics, and the fear that “crime monitoring” cameras may be used by ICE.

Jeffrey Billman, INDY Week

My team did a lot of stuff I’m proud of this year. Here are a few of the highlights:

Chuck Strouse, Miami New Times

This Miami New Times story about Matthew Whitaker, the acting attorney general of the United States was cited in front page profiles in the New York Times, Washington Post and elsewhere. Wrote New York Times columnist Bret Stephens: “Kudos to Brittany Shammas of the Miami New Times for breaking the story that Whitaker served as a paid board member of World Patent Marketing, which was shut down in May by a federal court in Florida and ordered to pay a $25 million settlement following a complaint by the Federal Trade Commission that it was a business scam.”

Sara Rubin, Monterey County Weekly

Lots to be proud of this year at the Monterey County Weekly. One thing that stands out is our coverage of gun violence in two parts. In the spring, after a high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, we invited local high schools to write, illustrate and edit their own pages with their own words and ideas about gun violence. Kids from 13 local high schools participated, and we used their artwork on the cover. That art ran on the cover of the Student Voices insert , as well as the cover of the regular paper —we ran a cover story with out own coverage about student protests.

Six months later, sadly but unsurprisingly, gun violence was again dominating national news headlines. We ran a cover story with our CEO’s personal reflections on growing up in Pittsburgh and detailing his personal connections to Tree of Life synagogue, and also calling out locals in Monterey County who have engaged in hateful acts, including hate speech, some of it directed at our newspaper staff. With this issue, we published a manifesto online calling for common-sense gun reform and invited our readers to sign it. To date, 149 people have, including our U.S. Representative, Jimmy Panetta.

Something else I’m proud of this year is our ongoing coverage of press freedom. After Trump was elected, we created a new weekly section called “Free Speech,” and in conjunction with the Boston Globe-led project to coordinate editorials speaking out against Trump’s “enemy of the people” name-calling tactics, we compiled a list of all of our coverage of this topic (it’s at mcweekly.com/freepress). Just as that project launched in August, a city sued our newspaper, in a botched attempt to block publication of a story and order us to return records we had received. We proceeded to publish the story, defended our First Amendment rights in court—and prevailed.

Lisa Cunningham, Pittsburgh City Paper

Several days before going to print on our Election Issue this October, tragedy struck our city: a mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue. Eleven people were killed and seven injured in an apparent hate crime. The cover we had planned — an optimistic, hopeful smiling photo of the first Black female state legislator from our region — suddenly no longer made sense while the city was in mourning. But through the sadness, what the city also proved in the coming days was its resilience, and our staff came together in a way I’ve never quite witnessed. Our associate publisher Justin Matase, whose home was close to the shooting, not only posted video online of the vigils and protests, but wrote a piece for our site. Our photographer Jared Wickerham was on the streets day and night covering the tragedy. He provided the beautiful last-minute cover photograph of women embracing in front of the memorial outside the synagogue, and also was interviewed about the events over Skype on the BBC. Our senior writer Ryan Deto, who guest edited the Election Issue, kept our social media feeds and blogs updated, and worked with me tirelessly on reworking the issue to fit the new mood. Through one of the worst weeks in recent history, it also became one of my proudest.

James Allen, Random Lengths News

The Project Censored Stories. Project Censored and AAN. In 1976, Dr. Carl Jensen founded Project Censored at Sonoma State University as a media research program with a focus on student development of media literacy and critical thinking skills as applied to the news media censorship in the U.S. Each year the Project researches, vets, and compiles the Top Twenty Five most censored and under-reported news stories in the US, and offers scholarly analysis and critiques, which are published by Seven Stories Press.