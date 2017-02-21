Creative Loafing Atlanta Acquired by Ben Eason

SouthComm, Inc. has sold Creative Loafing Atlanta to Ben Eason, the former CEO of Creative Loafing, Inc. whose family founded the paper in 1972:

Eason, the son of CL founders Debbie and Elton Eason, was separated from company in 2008 during bankruptcy proceedings. SouthComm purchased the CL Media Group, which includes Creative Loafing Tampa and the Washington City Paper, in 2012. With the new sale of the Creative Loafing Atlanta, SouthComm will still retain ownership of the Tampa and D.C. outlets.

“This is a proud day for our family and for me personally,” said Eason in a press release. “I’ve been fortunate to have worked with some amazing technology people in past 7 ½ years but this feels like coming home … I’m anxious to take the Creative Loafing brand into every nook and cranny of the digital world in Atlanta and keep a smile on the face of those who still like a little ink on their fingertips.”

