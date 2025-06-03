AAN Announces 2025 AAN Honors Recipients

Named honorees—and three we’re holding back—will be recognized and celebrated during the 2025 AAN Awards Ceremony.

AAN is pleased to announce our 2025 AAN Honors recipients—outstanding individuals who represent excellence, success, and impact in independent media. Each recipient was nominated by co-workers or other AAN members who admire them, and a committee of the AAN Board made final selections. This year’s award recipients represent what independent publishers offer their communities: fearless journalism, creative leadership, and unshakable commitment.

We will present these honors on Friday, July 11, during the 2025 AAN Awards luncheon, along with three yet-to-be-revealed “Spirit of AAN” award winners.

John Heaston Lifetime Achievement Award

Nick Barbaro, The Austin Chronicle

Few have shaped a city—and a genre of journalism—as profoundly as Nick Barbaro. As co-founder, president and (semi-retired) publisher of The Austin Chronicle, Barbaro has been a pioneer and a stalwart of alternative media for over four decades. From his influential “Public Notice” column to his enduring leadership through digital disruption, Nick helped define Austin—and in doing so, gave voice to the voiceless. As Publisher Cassidy Frazier said, “Nick is an OG… a blueprint for what alternative journalism can—and should—be: bold, enduring, and in your face.”

Anita Johnson (Posthumous), Eugene Weekly

Anita Holmes Johnson, who passed away at 95 in 2024, was the relentless moral center of Eugene Weekly. She came into the newsroom every week until cancer stopped her—just six weeks before her passing—and challenged her colleagues to always “ask the second question.” Editor Camilla Mortensen described Anita as “the heart and soul of Eugene Weekly,” whose legacy of principled, fearless journalism continues to inspire. Johnson’s lifetime of service to truth-telling and justice makes her a most deserving honoree.

Read more about Anita Johnson: Eugene Weekly Obituary

Publisher of the Year

Paula Routly, Seven Days (Vermont)

Being a publisher in today’s media climate demands vision, tenacity, and unshakable dedication—qualities Paula Routly exemplifies. As publisher, editor-in-chief and co-founder of Seven Days, Routly has shepherded Vermont’s leading alt-weekly through tectonic industry shifts while expanding its journalistic mission and ensuring its financial stability. From recruiting top-tier talent and mentoring staff to spearheading Super Reader donations, philanthropic partnerships, and an innovative ownership and succession model, Paula has transformed Seven Days into a national model of community-rooted sustainability. (And that’s not to mention their AAN-leading 14 AAN Awards nominations in 2025.) As environmental reporter Bill McKibben said: “Vermont wouldn’t be Vermont without Bernie, Ben, Jerry—or Paula.”

More on Seven Days as a “Bright Spot” in local news: State of Local News Report

Salesperson of the Year

Michael Jezewski, Nashville Scene

With undeniable drive and a deep respect for local journalism, Michael Jezewski is the prototype alt-weekly account executive. As a top-performing sales leader at Nashville Scene, Jezewski maintains long-standing client relationships and consistently brings in new business—closing over $780,000 in 2024 alone. He accounted for over $90,000 in revenue from Nashville Scene’s “Best Of” issue.

“His clients love his knowledge and how he positions himself as a marketing partner for his businesses, both small and large. He’s an exemplary account executive,” wrote Nashville Scene President Mike Smith.

These honorees represent the beating heart of the independent press—those who do the hard work, take the long view, and fight daily to keep fearless journalism alive.

We look forward to honoring these great folks at the 2025 AAN Awards Ceremony on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Madison, Wisconsin at 2025 MadiSAAN. Join us in celebrating Nick Barbaro, Anita Johnson, Paula Routly, Michael Jezewski—and three others we’ll reveal on-site!