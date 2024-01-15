AAN Welcomes Six New Affiliate Members

The Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN) board is pleased to announce the addition of six new affiliate members to our diverse and dynamic network. The AAN Membership Committee has approved the inclusion of Dallas Weekly, The Tucson Sentinel, YellowScene Magazine, The Appeal, The Frisc, and Open Vallejo. Each of these publications brings a unique voice and a commitment to quality journalism, further enriching the AAN community.

Dallas Weekly has been a leading voice for Black cultural and social news in North Texas for seven decades, now offering a multimedia brand for its audience and advertisers. Tucson Sentinel, another new affiliate, stands out for its in-depth reporting and dedication to keeping the citizens of Tucson informed about local and regional issues. These publications exemplify the kind of impactful journalism that AAN champions.

We also welcome YellowScene Magazine from Colorado, known for its vibrant lifestyle and community news coverage and The Appeal, a California-based non-profit outlet focused on nationwide criminal justice reform and social justice issues. These additions underscore AAN’s commitment to supporting digital-only and single-topic news outlets offering influential journalism.

Rounding out the new members are The Frisc, publishing critical coverage of San Francisco’s dynamic urban landscape, and Open Vallejo, an investigative newsroom that has already impacted its community through rigorous reporting.

These six new affiliates strengthen our network and reinforce our dedication to fostering independent journalism and culture coverage across the United States. We eagerly anticipate these members’ contributions to AAN and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.