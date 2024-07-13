Announcing Winners, Placement in 2024 AAN Awards

Arts Criticism (Jim Ridley Award)

First Place: “Stories by Margot Harrison” – Margot Harrison – Seven Days

Judge’s comment: “This writing is so compelling that I’m set to watch a French movie and I quit reading to order the If It Sounds Like a Quack… A Journey to the Fringes of American Medicine book.”

Second Place: “Throughline: Exhibits at SECCA and Reynolda tell nuanced story of Black-American experience” – Sayaka Matsuoka – Triad City Beat

Judge’s comment: “<3 <3 <3”

Third Place: “Nothing normal about ‘The Normal Heart’” – Jeanne Huff – Boise Weekly

Judge’s comment: “Writing one can appreciate; crisp and smart. Honest with the kind of overthinking that thrives in arts criticism.”

Honorable Mention: “Theater columns by Jessica Goldman” – Jessica Goldman – Houston Press

Judge’s comment: “Succinct. Made me want to see the show.”

Arts Feature

First Place: “August in October” – Richard DiCicco – C-Ville Weekly

Judge’s comment: “This review stands out for its deft writing and insights into Wilson the playwright and what the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s achivement means to the organization and to Charlotte as a whole. Unlike many theater reviews that are just a recap of the action, this one gives us context and meaning. It helps readers understand why it matters and does so while still being engaging and rather than academic. Great job on bringing this achivement to life.”

Second Place: “‘Red And Bootjack’ Marker Shines Light On Duck Hill Lynching, Remembers Victims” – Aliyah Veal – Mississippi Free Press

Judge’s comment: “The writing in this piece crackles. You are brought into the scene and asked to face it head on. Yet the storytelling is so vivid and alive and urgent that it propels readers through to story to understand the history and why the filmmakers must make this movie now. Beautiful job ensuring this event is not forgotten.”

Third Place: ”Daniel, Kurt, and Jeremiah: Why ’Hi, How Are You’ Matters” – Joe Gross – The Austin Chronicle

Judge’s comment: “Yet the frog stays! What an excellent use of a throughline in this story. I loved the repetition as you brought us from today through the history of Austin, the mural and even its relevance to Kurt Cobain. Arts development stories can often be dull, but you made this an urgent read I had to finish.”

Honorable Mention: “Charles Frazier’s latest novel takes readers across Depression-era America” – Thomas Calder – Mountain Xpress

Judge’s comment: “What a great job of engaging with the text of a novel and drawing connections and conclusions for readers, rather than just giving a summary of what happened. Strong writing and engaging review.”

Beat Reporting

First Place: “Southern Arizona Border & Immigration Reporting” – Paul Ingram – Tucson Sentinel

Judge’s Comment: “Great on-the-ground coverage of the border and immigration. The stories illuminate the issue from several angles, bearing witness to migrants’ suffering holding officials accountable. Ingram’s photos add to the impact.”

Second Place: “Prison Beat Reporting” – Michael Karlis, Brandon Rodriguez – San Antonio Current

Judge’s comment: “Very strong coverage of heat in Texas prisons. The stories are well-written, concise and powerful, topped with headlines that emphasize the point. Embedding inmates’ TikToks gives readers a first-hand understanding of the conditions inside.”

Third Place: “Extreme Heat in Texas Prisons” – Brant Bingamon – The Austin Chronicle

Judge’s comment: “Excellent series about heat in Texas prisons where indoor temperatures top 130 degrees in the summer. Puts the voices of inmates and their family members at the center and holds’ officials feet to the fire.”

Honorable Mention: “Police Misconduct” – Sayaka Matsuoka – Triad City Beat

Judge’s comment: “A well-researched and reported series on police misconduct by a reporter who starts beating a drum won’t stop. After a shocking spate of sex crimes by police employees, Matsuoka asks the right question: What does this reveal about police culture? Excellent use of public records requests.”

Cannabis Coverage

First Place: “Do weed and the orchestra mix? I got stoned at the RPO and found out.” – Daniel J. Kushner – CITY Magazine

Judge’s comment: “This piece was fresh and interesting, combining unexpected topics in a clever way with strong writing. The narrative flows nicely, and the author’s voice comes through with humor and clarity. Overall a very strong piece that is a pleasure to read.”

Second Place: “Time, Paperwork, Letdowns” – Sydney Fishman – East Bay Express

Judge’s comment: “This piece is well written and shows strong reporting on an issue that touches many in the cannabis business — equity. The anecdoctes reflect the unexpected ways that running these businesses defy expectations and show that marginalized communities remain marginalized, even when the system tries to flip the script.”

Third Place: “Cannabiz in Arkansas” – Griffin Coop – Arkansas Times

Judge’s comment: “Excellent writing and reporting on the nuances of cannibis-related issues and legislation, but going beyond standard reporting to find interesting topics that expand the cannabis conversation.”

Honorable Mention: “Mississippi’s Medical Cannabis Industry Faces Growing Pains” – Heather Harrison – Mississippi Free Press

Judge’s comment: “Strong writing and reporting, with an excellent use of personal narrative from patients and business people to help add vibrancy and personality to the legislative and legal news.”

Column (Billy Manes Award)

First Place: “From the Farm” – Alan Leveritt – Arkansas Times

Judge’s comment: “Leveritt’s columns are both charming and informative, drawing readers onto his family farm, painting them a vivid picture of a local scene, and offering them helpful gardening advice in the process. Delightful!”

Second Place: “At Large” – Bruce VanWyngarden – Memphis Flyer

Judge’s comment: “VanWyngarden’s columns blend lively, creative writing, a hint of poetry and an ounce of rage to offer readers an interesting, engaging slice of life in Memphis.”

Third Place: “Challenging Mississippi’s Status Quo” – Donna Ladd – Mississippi Free Press

Judge’s comment: “Ladd’s compelling columns elegantly weave together her own story, the stories of her subjects and the history of her state with a great flare for detail and colorful turns of phrase.”

Honorable Mention: “PGN editorials” – Jeremy Rodriguez – Philadelphia Gay News

Judge’s comment: “Rodriguez effectively uses his well-written columns to call out bigotry, advocating for tolerance and safety.”

Column-Political

First Place: “The LEARNS Act: Fallings of a two-tiered education system in Arkansas” – Baker Kurrus – Arkansas Times

Judge’s comment: “Speaking of the benefits of vouchers for poorer children, Kurrus writes, ”A school voucher might as well be a coupon for half-off at Tiffany’s’ Extremely knowledgable ”insider/outsider” columnist goes deep of local education issues but with an accessible voice making the issue of privatizing education very real for the reader.”

Second Place: “What the Devil Won’t Tell You” – Blake Morlock – Tucson Sentinel

Judge’s comment: “First piece was specific and local and actionable. Not just rants about the system.”

Third Place: “Racism Exists | Gun Violence | Dysfunction” – Andy Brack – Charleston City Paper

Judge’s comment: “Clean, clear voice offers slightly left-of-center common sense commentary with calls-to-action on local topics—with the caveat (benefit?) that Nikki Haley happens to be a local topic.”

Honorable Mention: “Betsy Philips Column” – Betsy Phillips – Nashville Scene

Judge’s comment: “Very well written, emotional and relatable on national issues using local hooks. Opinion writing like this can move the needle.”

Environmental Coverage (2024 Wildcard Category)

First Place: “‘One Lake’ Or ‘No Lake’? Debate Over Pearl River Flooding Options Means Unlikely Allies, Opponents” – Donna Ladd – Mississippi Free Press

Judge’s comment: “Great reporting on a big, complex issue. Highlighted environmental concerns well, traced funders and also showed the conflict of social need/flood/real estate development, etc.”

Second Place: ”We’re in our forever home” – Erik Ness – Isthmus Community Media

Judge’s comment: “Well-written, deep dive into Enbridge. Great reporting, including on-the-ground kayaking.”

Third Place: “Volunteers spring to survey water in Patagonia Mountains before mine begins pumping” – Daniel Shailer – Tucson Sentinel

Judge’s comment: “Great reporting, well-written coverage of an ongoing issue. Also highlights issues that mining creates for communities. Connects this local issue to wider ones.”

Honorable Mention: “When the water wars come” – S. Nicole Lane – Chicago Reader

Judge’s comment: “Well-done, connects local issue to larger one. Well-written and reported.”

Explanatory Journalism

First Place: “The Mushroom Underground” – Anthony Effinger – Willamette Week

Judge’s comment: “The lede is powerful and drew me in to the story and made me want to read more. The authors explored multiple perspectives and used individual experiences to illustrate each. The story is engaging.”

Second Place: “Fast and Furious” – Alexis Weisend – Eugene Weekly

Judge’s comment: “I was drawn into the story from the subhead. Clear explanation of an underreported topic – good digging into the stakeholders and into the administrators who should have known what was happening. Very well reported.”

Third Place: “Museums and federal agencies stockpiled the remains of Indigenous people as their descendants protested. That’s slowly changing.” – Frank X. Mullen and Lucy Birmingham – Reno News & Review

Judge’s comment: “I appreciate journalists using their platform to give voice to a group that has too long been silenced. This is an underreported topic covered in a clear and compelling way.”

Honorable Mention: “Ukrainians in Chicago reflect on a year of full-scale war” – Jamie Ludwig – Chicago Reader

Feature Story

First Place: “Killed a Long Way From Home” – Benjamin Simon – Riverfront Times

Judge’s comment: “A stirring, well-told and well-reported story about Bade Ali Jabir, a 61-year-old Sudanese refugee who fled his wartorn country in search of a better life, only to struggle to belong and navigate life in the United States. As I read through the other fine stories in this category, this one stayed with me most because of the narrative Mr. Simon built. The story built empathy for an elderly man who just couldn’t seem to escape tragedy, illustrated the challenges of getting new refugees enough support as they assimilate in the U.S., and shined a light on a deadly police force that should have shown Mr. Jabir patience instead of violence. By the end of the story, you feel the loss of a human being, who had suffered greatly and who was ‘gentle, fearful, quiet, confused, complicated, resilient and loved.’”

Second Place: “The unlikely literary and scientific story of a legendary fishing boat” – Agata Popeda – Monterey County Weekly

Judge’s comment: “A fascinating and well-written story about the Western Flyer, the legendary 77-foot-long boat that author John Steinbeck and marine biologist Ed Ricketts chartered for a 4,000-mile journey that inspired Steinbeck’s writing. Ms. Popeda masterfully fuses history and reporting to create a lively narrative about the boat, which was lost for about 70 years until someone miraculously found it and restored it to the tune of $6 million. Now the boat, which is outfitted with all the latest technology, will serve as a research vessel for local students and other scientists who are interested in doing their work on board.”

Third Place: “‘Grief, twice’: One family’s struggle to keep access to the burial plots of their ancestors” – Brooke Nelson Alexander – Arkansas Times

Judge’s comment: “Ms. Alexander shows in this fine piece the double shot of grief one Black family faces as continued development threatens their access to their ancestral burial grounds. As it stands the Lewises have had to request one community’s gate code just to access their kin’s final resting place. Now, a new landowner has purchased land that includes the cemetery plot and plans to build on it. It’s double the grief because families like the Lewises grieve when their loved ones are buried and then when these resting places become hard to get to or destroyed. That landowners can dictate the terms under which families can visit their loved ones is an added insult to injury. Those with long-held ties to the land want to preserve these places because they are part of a larger story about the history they lived and the hardship that made them who they are. Taking that away would be an act of erasure — not just for the family, but American history as a whole.”

Honorable Mention: “The Conversation Artist” – Chelsea Edgar – Seven Days

Judge’s comment: “Truly enjoyed this story about podcaster Erica Heilman because she finds something profound and beautiful in everyone she interviews. A reminder of why we do what we do.”

Food Writing

First Place: “Food Writing by Kay West” – Kay West – Nashville Scene

Judge’s comment: “This is top-flight restaurant criticism that could appear in a national publication and nobody would blink an eye. It’s incredibly well-researched, rooted in history, conversational in tone, funny when it needs to be, structured properly, and makes you want to eat at the places profiled. I love that the characters really shine, the direct quotes are well-chosen, and the kicker always feels like a closing. Bravo.”

Second Place: “Food Writing by Melissa Pasanen” – Melissa Pasanen – Seven Days

Judge’s comment: “This writer does something very difficult: distilling complex ideas into relatable stories centered (mostly) on human beings. Even the piece about the cost of the burger, though simple in its approach and packaging, illuminates a very common misconception about the restaurant industry. Meanwhile, the character development in the other two pieces grants us insight into a world that readers may not be familiar with, covering important societal issues without ever devolving into wonk. Work of this quality could easily appear in a national magazine or larger outlet. The selection of works also demonstrates the writer’s range, which is formidable.”

Third Place: “What the Fork” – Jeffrey Edalatpour – East Bay Express

Judge’s comment: “I appreciate the punchy, active language and love the writer’s peppering in of additional pop/cultural references that help moor the experiences of dining at these restaurants to a distinct feeling. Brevity can be difficult when reviewing, but the writer demonstrates deep historical knowledge of the beat while never straying too far from the point. The East Bay is lucky to have such perspective neatly wrapped in writing this deft. Perhaps its a space issue, but I only wish that some of the big ideas in the writer’s openings would come back around at the end to really drive the point home. The reviews feel like they lack a definitive ending or kicker.”

Honorable Mention: “Lena Geller Food Writing Collection” – Lena Geller – INDY

Judge’s comment: “This is clear writing with vivid turns of phrase and a lot of personality. It certainly serves its purpose in profiling beloved businesses in the area, but I wish there was more of a connection to universal themes or larger trends — so that someone outside of the coverage area would care. It’s almost as if there’s a nut graf missing in each piece justifying its existence outside of this specific slice of life. So, so close!”

Health Care Reporting

First Place: “Free Fall” – Nigel Jaquiss – Willamette Week

Judge’s comment: “Empathy shines through in Nigel Jaquiss’s article, which expertly weaves together one family’s story with data and policy analysis to spotlight a gaping hole in Oregon’s health care system.”

Second Place: “On Life Support” – Colin Flanders – Seven Days

Judge’s comment: “This sweeping feature shows how the vanishing of a shrinking, and aging, volunteer pool has accelerated a crisis in one of the most basic aspects of medical care: ensuring that a person experiencing an emergency can be quickly transported to receive care.”

Third Place: “Crisis Mode” – Anna Kaminski and Winter Wagner – Eugene Weekly

Judge’s comment: “By paring reporting on Lane County’s mental-health crisis response system with an analysis of a more successful one, in Tuscon, “Crisis Mode” is a model of solutions-orientated journalism – an article that both highlights a system in need of improvement and points to pathways for bettering it.”

Honorable Mention: “Fighting fentanyl: How Arkansas is spending its opioid settlement fortune” – Stephanie Smittle – Arkansas Times

Judge’s comment: “Accountability journalism is vital to keeping the public informed when large sums of money land in their community. Stephanie Smittle’s work tracks where Arkansas’s aid money for fighting the opioid epidemic is going, and shows how urgently it is needed – and how a variety of local providers and organizations are using varying approaches to address the crisis.”

Investigative Reporting (David Carr Award)

First Place: The Loss of Grace – Joe Sexton – Seven Days

Judge’s comment: “This was challenging to judge because there are two entries that, in their genres, exemplify what investigative journalism should be. Ultimately, this comes out on top because of its deep research, exquisite writing and emotional impact. Often in investigative journalism, as with the X-Files, ”The truth is out there.” But even when much is in view in scattered places, an effort like this still must find it, make connections and do the additional reporting to see the entire complex story, make sure it is ironclad, and tell it with the deftness that allows readers to not only understand, but feel it. What resulted was a deeply moving wake-up call to Vermont that society’s struggles with mental health, troubled children, governmental malfeasance, and broken lives is not someplace else’s problem. Yes, it can happen here — and did.”

Second Place: Secretary of State Moonlighting Scandal – Sophie Peel – Willamette Week

Judge’s comment: “This brings the receipts with not only the big picture but also telling details and context that otherwise might be overlooked. And then it follows up on those, raising still more questions. Well-written and edited, and uses all the techniques of structure and pacing throughout. Excellent graphics and sidebars make things easy to understand and without bogging down the main text. And clear impact, not only with a secretary of state resigning, but also showing how an Oregon regulatory agency critical to overseeing the emerging cannabis industry seems to be clueless. Meanwhile, politicians took campaign money from and were feted by by owners of a chain that owed thousands in back taxes and had been widely sued.”

Third Place: The Soeth Files – Thadeus Greenson – North Coast Journal

Judge’s comment: “Notable work on prying out the documents and videos to show how a county sheriff’s deputy has a history of violent encounters that include one fatal shooting and the rebuked use of a police dog. The videos make it much more impactful. It may be a little dense for some readers, something that might be considered in any future such efforts, but I hope many read/view it.”

Honorable Mention: Lawmakers, Law Breakers – Alexandria Jacobson and Dave Levinthal – Raw Story

Judge’s comment: “Solid effort to continue documenting how members of Congress continually skirt the requirements of the STOCK Act. Hope to see more that clearly explains to readers how House and Senate ethics committees rules and secrecy conveniently give members of Congress plausible deniability.”

LGBTQ+ Coverage

Note: This category’s judge did not file comments.

First Place: “It’s Brigitte, Bitch: How Austin Drag Icon Brigitte Bandit Became a Political Powerhouse” – Brant Bingamon, James Scott – The Austin Chronicle

Second Place: “Family Forward” – Jen Colletta – Philadelphia Gay News

Third Place: “Drag Experiences A Chill On Some Houston Stages” – Jessica Goldman – Houston Press

Honorable Mention: “Pushing for change” – Taylor O’Connor – Santa Maria Sun

Music Writing

First Place: “Matt King Music Coverage” – Matt King – Coachella Valley Independent

Judge’s comment: “You got an interview with Mac Sabbath! Thanks for going past the novelty and into the weird. Thanks for getting into the souvenir line; how are we still dealing with the same logistical bullshit? I appreciated the depth of the research.”

Second Place: “Seth Sommerfeld’s music columns” – Seth Sommerfeld – The Inlander

Judge’s comment: “I’ve seen Puddles, he’s haunting. You really captured it.”

Third Place: “Matt Bieker music coverage” – Matt Bieker – Reno News & Review

Honorable Mention: “Mike McMahan Music Stories” – Mike McMahan – San Antonio Current

News Story

First Place: “Vermont’s Relapse” – Colin Flanders – Seven Days

Judge’s comment: “This is a meticulously reported piece that painstakingly and heartbreakingly lays out the monumental challenges associated with drug abuse. Every new subheading of the story revealed another eye-opening set of facts about how the ever-growing problem has touched some aspect of your community — from the addiction service agencies, to cold-weather shelters to the local Little League field. The weaving in of personal stories from Amanda, Kelly, Tyler and the others added the human element that pulled everything together and gave the piece heart beyond the necessary interviewed with law enforcement, legal people and addiction specialists. I appreciated the use of hard data throughout.”

Second Place: “Nineteen D.C. Police Officers Are Under Criminal Investigation for Questionable Gun Seizures” – Alex Koma and Mitch Ryals – Washington City Paper

Judge’s comment: “I was impressed how the intense court document review required for this story was so very readble. Good storytelling throughout. In a time where society is concerned about policy (mis)conduct and the Blue Line of silence more than ever, this story shined a bright light on what’s going on inside the Metro P.D. and how it’s affecting other cases. I appreciated the strong reliance on outside data to help drive your points home.”

Third Place: “Dividing lines: An Orlando doctor gives anti-choice activists a way to more easily and thoroughly harass abortion clinic clients” – McKenna Scheler – Orlando Weekly

Judge’s comment: “Excellent narrative storytelling from this highly emotional and potentially combustible setting in Orlando. I appreciated you taking us inside the scene to capture the details that help put a human face on both the staff/clients of the clinic and the ”antis.” Additional credit for diving into the history/context of violence and harassment at Florida abortion clinics.”

Honorable Mention: “Second and Division” – Nate Sanford and Erick Doxey – The Inlander

Judge’s comment: “The detail in this story! I felt like I was right there with you. The personal stories from the people who hang out there are sad but eye-opening to people who wall themselves off from the suffering that occurs in their own communities. The interviews with social service people, addiction specialists, the burrito people and first responders helps give this piece important context to how this environment touches so many aspects of your community. Awaiting your follow-up on the fate of the burrito program.”

Right-Wing Extremism Coverage

Note: This category’s judge did not file comments.

First Place: “Detour of Duty” – Ken Picard – Seven Days

Second Place: “Right Flight: The Past, Present and Future of Right-Wing Extremism in Tennessee” – Betsy Phillips, Hamilton Matthew Masters and Eli Motycka – Nashville Scene

Third Place: “Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia” – Gary L. Day, Jason Villemez, Mark Segal and Michele Zipkin – Philadelphia Gay News

Solutions Journalism

First Place: “Crisis Mode” – Anna Kaminski and Winter Wagner – Eugene Weekly

Judge’s comment: “This is a great example of solutions journalism and stood out among the entries for its efforts to look at what had been done elsehwere and provide the needed context to judge what was being considered locally.”

Second Place: “A Way Out” – Lucas Manfield – Willamette Week

Third Place: “Can ’social housing’ help address Madison’s affordability crisis?” – Eric Murphy – Isthmus Community Media

Honorable Mention: “After the Fire” – Kaylee Harter, Will Matuska, Cindy Torres, Shay Castle – Boulder Weekly

DESIGN CATEGORIES

Cover Design

First Place: “Covers by Evan Sult” – Evan Sult – Riverfront Times

Judge’s comment: “Strong incorporation of text. The Sudan cover is such a hard technique to pull off and it REALLY works! The AirBnB illustration and how it interacts with logo and text is clever.”

Second Place: “(Trash the Vote: Arkansas blows it on counting ballots); September 2023 (The Central Question: Will Arkansas erase its own history?); December 2023 (Best & Worst of Arkansas 2023)” – Mandy Keener, Brian Chilson, Kasten Searles, Layet Johnson – Arkansas Times

Judge’s comment: “These feel so strong compositionally and conceptually. Love the balance between visual info and calm (well except for the candy land reference which HAS to be over the top!).”

Third Place: “Taking Cover,” ”A Light in the Desert,” ”Life with Less Water” – Anson Stevens-Bollen – Santa Fe Reporter

Judge’s comment: “Love that these feel different stylistically but really feel like they all belong together. Really interesting illustration choices.”

Honorable Mention: “Covers by Ryan Williamson” – Ryan Williamson – CITY Magazine

Editorial Layout – Print

First Place: “Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Champions” – Corlene Byrd – Las Vegas Weekly

Judge’s comment: “Bar none, this is the best of the bunch. The visuals, the story structure, the timelines and more make this work wonderfully. The content drives the design and the design augments the content in a way unlike any else in this category. From top to bottom, just a stunning effort.”

Second Place: “The hazy state of weed” – Ryan Williamson – CITY Magazine

Judge’s comment: “Simple and yet complex, this design gives the readers the basics of the weed world. The use of charts and diagrams makes this clear and concise, while the selections of emojis and other elements of that ilk gives it a true ”stoner” feel. A wonderful package.”

Third Place: “Space Is The Place” – Ian Racoma – Las Vegas Weekly

Judge’s comment: “The incredible use of archival images, modern design and clean organization makes this design truly incredible. The concept of talking about ”rooms” where music has taken place seems destined for boring visuals and flat design, but this designer makes great use of the full range of visually stunning imagry in telling these stories of the best Las Vegas has to offer musicians in terms of ‘space.’”

Honorable Mention: “You Are So Nashville If” – Reader Submissions – Nashville Scene

Judge’s comment: “A fantastic mix of mirth and visualization that gives readers a wonderful overall look at the annual ”So Nashville” competition. The artistry is amazing and engaging, carrying the entire spread in so many key ways. The audience humor and engagement is also a large part of what makes this special.”

Illustration

First Place: “Queer Cardinals” – Kay Reynolds – Isthmus Community Media

Judge’s comment: “Compositionally superior both as an illustration and how it interacts with the publication logo. Stylistically resolved — love the line drawings combined with the larger swaths of color.”

Second Place: “Texas’ Angels of Death” – Zeke Barbaro – The Austin Chronicle

Judge’s comment: “Technically really impressive. Not only is it a really clever idea, but the execution is convincing and fabulous. Really fun to keep looking at all of the details.”

Third Place: “Taking Cover” – Anson Steven-Bollen – Santa Fe Reporter

Judge’s comment: “More than any other entry, this one made me feel something. A really clever concept as well as a polished excution. I appreciate how the type is incorporated into the concept as well.”

Honorable Mention: “Trash the Vote: Arkansas blows it on counting ballots” – Kasten Searles – Arkansas Times

Judge’s comment: “Not only a deft, clear illustration of the concept, but super appealing visually and compositionally. Love the little bits of paper flying up at the bottom.”

Photography

First Place: “2023 Tennessee Legislative Session” – Hamilton Matthew Masters – Nashville Scene

Judge’s comment: “The best photojournalism can tell a compelete story with a single image, and each of these images is powerful in and of itself. But taken togehter, they capture the emotion and turmoil of the legislative session with expert framing and exquisite timing.”

Second Place: “Wade Vandervort Photography – Portraits” – Wade Vanderort – Las Vegas Weekly

Judge’s comment: “These portraits capture the essence of their subjects in creative and dynamic ways. The ways the props and settings frame the subjects helps create character, while all being gorgeous, colorful presentations.”

Third Place: “Making his mark” – Max Schulte – CITY Magazine

Judge’s comment: “These photos enhance the story and give a feel for the minute work and exquisite detail of the artist’s work with interesting and fresh compositions.”

Honorable Mention: “Female Chefs by Abby Quatro” – Abby Quatro – CITY Magazine

Judge’s comment: “Gorgeous environmetal portraits. The way the subjects are captured both at work and in more composed settings helps highlight their personalities.”

OUTSIDE-THE-BOX CATEGORIES

Ad Marketing Campaign

First Place: “Mazzaros Italian Market in Best of the Bay” – James Ostrand (photographer) Joe Frontel (designer) Anthony Carbone (producer) – Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Judge’s comment: “Beautiful artwork and a really fun campaign that’s not just mouth-watering, but educational, too. Presumably paid off handsomely given it’s a four-page spread in the Best Of issue.”

Second Place: “Hot Sauce Festival” – Cassie Arredondo and Zeke Barbaro – The Austin Chronicle

Judge’s comment: “Iconic design tells us exactly what’s going on and gives us a good sense of where. (Where else but Texas.) Nice carry-through from the posters and show guides all the way to the merch.”

Third Place: “San Antonio Flavor 2023” – Samantha Serna (designer) and Cassandra Yardeni Wagner (creative direction) – San Antonio Current

Judge’s comment: “Great photography and carry-through on the design of this campaign, which the pub reported helped set record-level attendance.”

Innovation/Format Buster

First Place: “Cease And Desist – the water board game” – David Schmalz, Karen Loutzenheiser – Monterey County Weekly

Judge’s comment: “A very fun way to engage readers over a wonky issue, undoubtedly getting more involved in following the story.”

Second Place: “Ranking Spokane” – Nicholas Deshais, Nate Sanford, Daniel Walters, Samantha Wohlfeil, Derek Harrison – The Inlander

Judge’s comment: “The reader probably doesn’t know how much work goes into creating these simple infographics, and that’s OK. It’s a fantastic way to quickly help them understand the issues their community faces and how they compare to other places in the country.

Third Place: “Ka-Pow!” – Bennett Campbell Ferguson and Seaerra Miller – Willamette Week

Judge’s comment: “Creating a comic about the creation of a special comic store was an obvious solution, but easier said than done. Well-executed by the artists.”

Honorable Mention: “The Québec Issue” – Staff – Seven Days

Judge’s comment: “Beautifully written, well reported and cleanly laid out special edition hands nearly all of the content sections over to Burlington’s cosmopolitan Canadian sister city to the north.”

Multimedia

First Place: “Meet a Married Couple Who Are Wild for Barbie” – Eva Sollberger – Seven Days

Judge’s comment: “Lovely story that isn’t just about a WHOLE LOT of dolls, it’s also about the men behind the collection and their role in Vermont history. Nicely done.”

Second Place: “The Loss of Grace, audio version” – Joe Sexton (writer), Jeff Baron (producer) – Seven Days

Judge’s comment: “This entire piece is an extraordinary journalistic effort, but it’s the audio that’s been put up for an award. Over an hour and forty minutes recorded cleanly and read compellingly by the piece’s writer.”

Third Place: “A Stroll Through Durham With the City Council Candidates” – Akiya Dillon, Charlotte Kramon, Jenna Smith – INDY

Judge’s comment: “A creative approach to present local politicos, walking the streets of Durham. I found myself hoping the walk in the city itself would be a bigger part of the narrative, but, unforutnately, it’s ultimately more of a novelty. E for effort.”

Honorable Mention: “An Intimate Portrait of Ohio’s Rural Drag Queens at Old Street Saloon” – Aidan Mahoney (staff photographer) and Madeline Fening (reporter) – CityBeat

Judge’s comments: “Might have been better placed in the photography category, this one still gets a nod for the beautiful photographs, emotion and behind-the-scenes realism of the images.”

Newsletter – Digital

First Place: “Word of Mouth” – Staff and contributors – Isthmus Community Media

Judge’s comment: “Fun and engaging. This newsletter has a POV and it’s clear why a reader would subscribe to follow along with what the staff reccomends. This stands out as being more than just a marketing vehicle to push existing stories. This newsletter gives the people and paper a personality to follow and a reason to keep opening. Nice, clean design.”

Second Place: “Sunday Best” – Margot Harrison, Dan Bolles, Carolyn Fox and Sasha Goldstein – Seven Days

Judge’s comment: “Having the top of this newseltter come from a variety of contributors keeps it a fresh. And the team tells great stories to keep people engaged before they get to the weekly news roundup. The newsletter has a distinct POV and reason to exist that readers can understand and want to hit that subscribe button.”

Third Place: “Monterey County NOW” – Staff – Monterey County Weekly

Judge’s comment: “This newsletter does a great job of connecting readers with a particular story, giving them a reason to be interested. The staff uses this newsletter to great impact to help tell the stories of their stories — rather than just roundingup headlines. Plus, there is a good mix of photo and data items to keep people wondering what they’ll get.”

Honorable Mention: “Isthmus Insider” – Judith Davidoff – Isthmus Community Media

Judges comment: “This newsletter harkens back to the good-days of blogging and making a one-to-one connection with a reader. Judith’s stories connect her to the community and help readers know who she is as a leader of an important publication in their community. Good transparency and variety.”

Special Section – Print

First Place: “Journeys: Welcoming the International African American Museum” – Staff – Charleston City Paper

Judge’s comment: “First place in this category was easy — this heavily reported and beautifully laid out section truly welcomed a criticial piece of cultural infrastructure to the city of Charleston.”

Second Place: “Summer Arts Preview” – Peter Aaron, Brian K. Mahoney, David Perry – Chrongram

Judge’s comment: “Chronogram staffers went deep on what looks to be a comprehensive report on the season’s activities with a clean layout and plenty of relevant advertising.”

Third Place: “Best of Northern Nevada” – Staff and contributors – Reno News & Review

Judge’s comment: “It’s hard for a Best Of to make this list because of their ubiquity, but RN&R’s has a charming layout that breathes and the judicious use of clever Staff Picks write-ups make it more than just a recitiation of the results.”

Honorable Mention: “Reindeer Games: Holiday Games Section” – Staff – The Austin Chronicle

Judge’s comment: “Fun for kids of all ages!”

Special Publication – Print

First Place: “Best of WNC Awards” – Staff – Mountain Xpress

Judge’s comment: “Mountain Xpress published both its Best of WNC and Field Guide in handy brochure formats, which might seem wrong, but in practice looks damn useful and reader-friendly. If your goal is to actually check some new ‘Best Of’ spots off your bucket list, we think the format is a winner, putting a nice spin on the ubiquitous reader poll issue.”

Second Place: “Dish, a quarterly magazine of the Charleston City Paper” – Staff – Charleston City Paper

Judge’s comment: “We appreciate a guide that does more than list locations; this one offers stories that go deep on oysters, nuts, chef picks for tailgating and a hot list of restaurants to check out. An all-around good guide to food in a foodie town.”

Third Place: “Wedding Guide” – Caitlin Sause, Jeremy Williams and Ryan Williams-Jent – Watermark

Judge’s comment: “Valuable for the written content and the advertising that helps same-sex couples in Florida find LGBT-friendly vendors and venues for their weddings.”

Honorable Mention: “Breakfast and Lunch Guide” – Jennifer Galler – The Source Weekly

Judge’s comment: “A fun twist on the typical dining guide.”