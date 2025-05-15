Announcing the 2025 AAN Award Finalists

The judges have read and reviewed and thought and crunched the exactly 750 submissions we received this year—up more than 20% over 2024.

Here are the finalists in the 2025 AAN Awards.

With an eye-watering 14 finalists nods, Seven Days (Burlington, Vt.) once again leads the field, followed closely by perennial award gatherer Willamette Week (Portland, Ore.), with nine finalists. The Inlander (Spokane, Wash.) notched six, while Arkansas Times, Nashville Scene and Austin Chronicle each pulled in five.

Newcomer LOOKOUT (Phoenix, Ariz.), Las Vegas Weekly and San Antonio Current each grabbed four awards while Tucson Sentinel, Mississippi Free Press, Eugene Weekly, Triad City Beat (Greensboro, N.C.), Reno News & Review, Charleston City Paper and Lagniappe (Mobile, Ala.) have all clocked three. Congrats to all of our finalists and thanks to everyone who entered this year!

Order of placement will be revealed on July 11, 2025, during our awards luncheon at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison, Wisconsin. Join us!

CORRECTION: The newsletter EW Weekly is a publication of Eugene Weekly, not “Erie Weekly,”—especially interesting given that the latter doesn’t exist. (Todd!) Apologies to both EW and Erie Reader for the error. TAS

AAN Excellence in Journalism Award

Decker Towers coverage — Seven Days

The Stupidest Scandal: How a $19K lectern stole the show — Arkansas Times

House of Cans — Willamette Week

Arts Criticism (Jim Ridley Award)

Pete Vonder Haar film criticism — Houston Press

Film Reviews by D. Patrick Rodgers — Nashville Scene

Season’s Bleedings — Willamette Week

Theater reviews by Katherine Varga — City Magazine

Arts Feature – Long Form

Made in Japan: How a Vergennes boatbuilder is saving an endangered tradition — and got a credit in the new “Shōgun” — Seven Days

Amid a Volatile Industry, Burlington May Lose Its Only Cinema — Seven Days

Legendary pro skater, punk rocker and Des Moines local Mike Vallely is living his teenage dream — Little Village

Tucson Vogue creates a hub for queer culture in Southern Arizona — Tucson Sentinel

Arts Feature – Shorter Form

Sasha Velour — Charleston City Paper

A Look Inside Christine Farrell’s Rare Comics Collection — Seven Days

Everybody Gets In—Ray Roa — Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Ballet and hip hop duet for Swan Prjct — Little Village

Beat Reporting

How Arizona Still Practices Conversion Therapy In Plain Site — LOOKOUT

Portland Voter-Owned Elections — Willamette Week

Vallejo Sun reporting on homelessness — Vallejo Sun

Central Florida Labor Reporting — Orlando Weekly

Cannabis Coverage

Blunts and Rolling Paper in The Paper. — The Paper ABQ

Ken Picard — Seven Days

Mississippi’s Young Cannabis Industry Struggles to Gain Footing — Mississippi Free Press

Up in smoke — City Magazine

Column (Billy Manes Award)

From the Publisher — Seven Days

Seriously? — North Coast Journal

Hunger and Violence Dominate Daily Life at USP McCreary Where D.C. Men Are Incarcerated, I Started Using Heroin in Prison. Now the Federal Bureau of Prisons Won’t Provide Treatment, and After Exposing a Lack of Addiction Treatment in Prison, I Was Sent to — Washington City Paper

CMarie Fuhrman Columns — Inlander

Column – Political

The Angry Poodle Column — Santa Barbara Independent

Mark My Words — Philadelphia Gay News

Damn the Torpedoes – Political columns by Rob Holbert — Lagniappe

Column by Betsy Phillips — Nashville Scene

Environmental Coverage

Recent Catastrophes Prompt New Thinking About Ways to Manage Vermont’s Flood-Prone Landscape — Seven Days

Mobile Baykeeper Takes on U.S. Army Corps over ‘Federal Mud Dumping’ — Lagniappe

Bingham Park — Triad City Beat

Decarbonizing Cattle — Inlander

Explanatory Journalism

Getting On: An Aging Population Is Transforming Vermont’s Schools, Workplaces and Communities — Seven Days

”Plantations to Prison Farms: How Far Have We Come?” — Austin Chronicle

Spray Anything — Willamette Week

Stalked — Eugene Weekly

Feature Story – Long Form

Japanese WWII flags — Triad City Beat

Frank Li’s Great Escape — Willamette Week

Why Israel turned to Archaelogists after October 7 — J. The Jewish News of Northern California

Shadow wrestling: Two Chico men grappling with the loss of fathers find solace and support on the mat — Chico News & Review

Feature Story – Shorter Form

In Secretive Facebook Groups, Vermont Women Are Crowdsourcing Men’s Red Flags — Seven Days

The Lost Ladies of Lakeview Cemetery: Holli Bushnell is on a mission to give dead women back their names — Seven Days

SLO Superior Court’s certified facility dog, Edgar, eases the legal process for survivors of trauma — New Times San Luis Obispo

On election night, the guy who took down Mark Robinson — Triad City Beat

Food Writing

Food writing by Rhett Brinkley — Arkansas Times

Food Writing — Nina Rangel — San Antonio Current

Food Writing by Amanda Waltz — Pittsburgh City Paper

Durham Food Coverage: A beloved restaurant’s final meal, a staff quits en masse, and a 2004 Rachel Ray episode revisited. — Indy Week

Health Care Reporting

Nevada’s first psychedelic church: As activists push for full legality, these spiritual leaders plan to offer psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic use under the religious freedom act — Reno News & Review

Coverage of the high cost of health care — Monterey County Weekly

Chippewa Valley Responds to Hospital Closure Crisis — Volume One

Every Other Day — Inlander

Investigative Reporting (David Carr Award)

The secret death of Darryl Dean Mefferd — Open Vallejo

Housing Investigations — Washington City Paper

Jackson’s Water Crisis — Mississippi Free Press

Exposed: The Human Radiation Experiments at Hunters Point — San Francisco Public Press

LGBTQ+ Coverage

How Conversion Therapy Is Still Practiced in Arizona — LOOKOUT

Bias in Arizona’s Sex Education — LOOKOUT

A rural Appalachian town gets its first Pride celebration — Smoky Mountain News

Understanding the ’I’: What it means to be intersex and how they are often forgotten in the larger LGBTQ+ conversation — Watermark Out News

Music Writing

Matt Bieker Music Writing — Reno News & Review

Music Writing by Daniel Grear — Arkansas Times

Music Writing by P.J. Kinzer — Nashville Scene

The Beat Goes On: Mississippi’s Music — Mississippi Free Press

News Story – Long Form

The Fight for Decker Towers: Drug users and homeless people have overrun a low-income high-rise. Residents are gearing up to evict them — Seven Days

Shocking — Public entities in Alabama have seen electrical costs skyrocket at twice national average — Lagniappe

What Happened in Hoover Jail — Willamette Week

USAA and Federal Regulators — San Antonio Current

News Story – Shorter Form

In Land We Trust: Redtail Ranch Development Raises Concerns About Living on Old Oil and Gas Land — Yellow Scene Magazine

Legal but Unethical: Rep. Ken Calvert Has a History of Sending Taxpayer-Funded Campaign Pieces in the Days Leading up to Elections, Using a Congressional-Rules Loophole — Coachella Valley Independent

Double tragedy — Charleston City Paper

Eye of the Tiger — Willamette Week

Right-Wing Extremism Coverage

Voting under siege: Conspiracy theories and the refusal to certify results threaten Washoe County elections — Reno News & Review

The Right-Wingification of UT — Austin Chronicle

‘Take Back Our Border’ Convoy — San Antonio Current

Doomed to Repeat It: Extremism Throughout America’s History — Erie Reader

Solutions Journalism

Guaranteed Income — North Coast Journal

Can We Fix Mental Health Crisis Response in the Hudson Valley? — Chronogram

Tucson Community Bail Fund — Tucson Sentinel

‘The system is broken’: How one community organization fights wage theft in Central Florida — Orlando Weekly

Cover Design

Source Weekly Cover Art — Source Weekly

Nashville Scene Cover Design — Nashville Scene

Austin Chronicle covers — Austin Chronicle

Inlander Cover Design — Inlander

Online Story Presentation

True Stories: The American Documentary and Animation Film Festival Is Bringing an International Slate of Movies to the Palm Springs Cultural Center – Coachella Valley Independent

Do newly competitive legislative races in Wisconsin drive civic engagement? – Isthmus

Editorial Layout – Print

Radicalized Online – Las Vegas Weekly

Back to School – Las Vegas Weekly

Skate City – Las Vegas Weekly

Board Game – Charleston City Paper

Illustration

Building Nevada — Las Vegas Weekly

Volunteering is Good for You — Isthmus

Welcome to the Fabulous Las Daysies — Seven Days

Psychedelic Healing — Austin Chronicle

Photography

The Art of Mexican Horsemanship — Eugene Weekly

Dave Decker—Creative Loafing Tampa Bay — Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Erick Doxey Photo Portfolio — Inlander

Eyes on Arizona’s Borderlands — Tucson Sentinel

Ad Marketing Campaign (Created In-House)

Free Press Forever — Austin Chronicle

Do Good List — Willamette Week

Whiskey Business San Antonio — San Antonio Current

Newsletter – Digital

The LOOKOUT Newsletter — LOOKOUT

The Daily Buzz — Burlington Buzz

Daily Dot — Bluedot Living

EW Extra — Eugene Weekly

Special Publication – Print

Welcome to Fabulous Las Daysies: The Locals’ Guide to Vermont — Seven Days

Block, Street & Building: The Best of New Urbanism in Arkansas — Arkansas Times

Inlander Annual Manual — Inlander

Q Health — Watermark Out News

