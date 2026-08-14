Cover Show, August 10-14, 2026

Every Friday we showcase a collection of covers from AAN papers across the country. See what everybody has been talking about in this week’s roundup!

<a href="https://www.idahopress.com/boiseweekly/">Boise Weekly</a> <a href="https://eastbayexpress.com/">East Bay Express</a> <a href="https://www.northcoastjournal.com/">North Coast Journal</a> <a href="https://www.memphisflyer.com/">Memphis Flyer</a> <a href="https://eugeneweekly.com/">Eugene Weekly</a> <a href="https://www.bendsource.com/">The Source Weekly</a> <a href="https://flagpole.com/">Flagpole</a> <a href="https://watermarkonline.com/">Watermark OUT News</a> <a href="https://www.inlander.com/">Inlander</a>

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To be included in our weekly showcase, send a jpg of this week’s cover to zilpha@aan.org by end of business Thursday.