95 Finalists from 35 Publications Grab Honors in 2022 AAN Awards

The judges for the 2022 AAN Awards have made their decisions, honoring 95 individual finalists from a field of over 560 entries submitted by AAN member publications across the U.S. and Canada.

Seven Days (Burlington, Vt.) led with 13 awards for design and journalism. Chicago Reader, the host publication for the 2022 AAN convention, came in second with seven nominations. The Reader (Omaha) and Williamette Week both notched six finalist nods.

Winners and placements will be announced during the 2022 “ChicagoAAN” Annual Convention at a ceremony held Friday, July 22, at the Medill School of Journalism in downtown Chicago.

Held every year since 1996, the AAN Awards recognize the best in alternative journalism and graphic design and are a unique chance for alt-weeklies to compete directly against the work of their peers in cities across the continent. The contest promotes excellence by recognizing work that is well-written, incisively reported and effectively challenges established orthodoxies. These finalists truly represent the best of the best.

This spring, all members of AAN were invited to enter work published in 2021 for awards consideration. Judges came from faculties from California State University, Columbia College Chicago, Eastern Kentucky University, Flagler College, Michigan State University, Penn State University, Towson University, University of Illinois, University of New Hampshire and the University of South Florida as well as active and retired members of the media community not affiliated with the Association of Alternative Newsmedia.

The finalists below are listed alphabetically by paper. Categories with four or more finalists indicate either a tie or an honorable mention. Questions may be directed to Todd Stauffer (todd at aan.org).

2022 AAN Awards Finalists

Arts Criticism

Publication: Chicago Reader

Title: Joffrey’s Nutcracker gets a new home; Hubbard Street and 10,000 Dreams challenge stereotypes while centering AAPI choreographers

Credit: Irene Hsiao, Kerry Reid

Publication: Isthmus

Title: A transformative ‘Shrew’

Credit: Gwendolyn Rice

Publication: Seven Days

Title: Arts Criticism by Margot Harrison

Credit: Margot Harrison

Publication: The Reader (Omaha)

Title: Who Gives a Rat’s Asteroid, I Explain and Complain About the Bourdain Refrain, My Year Without Movie Theaters

Credit: Ryan Syrek

Arts Feature

Publication: Chicago Reader

Title: Neo: where misfits fit in

Credit: Leor Galil, Philip Montoro

Publication: Metro Times

Title: A decade later, Detroit’s crowdfunded RoboCop statue is finally complete — but still awaiting a final home

Credit: Michael Jackman

Publication: Seven Days

Title: The Producer | Joshua Sherman spearheads an arts-led revitalization in Norman Rockwell’s Arlington

Credit: Dan Bolles

Beat Reporting

Publication: Mountain Xpress

Title: Asheville education budget reporting

Credit: Daniel Walton

Publication: Pacific Sun

Title: Marin County Homelessness Coverage

Credit: Nikki Silverstein

Publication: Santa Fe Reporter

Title: Police and Public Safety

Credit: Jeff Proctor

Publication: Seven Days

Title: Beat Reporting Colin Flanders

Credit: Colin Flanders

Nonprofit Collaboration (BINJ Award)

Publication: Eugene Weekly

Title: “Swept Away”

Credit: Joanna Mann, Jennah Pendleton, Addie Peterson, Silas Sloan

Publication: Santa Fe Reporter

Title: Bright Futures

Credit: Julia Goldberg, Magnificent Farrell, Kiera Ortiz, Urmi Vallassery, Nick Romero

Publication: Seven Days

Title: Roaches and Broken Locks: Mark and Rick Bove’s Growing Empire of Affordable Rentals Vexes Code Enforcers

Credit: Derek Brouwer, Liam Elder-Connors

Cartoon

Publication: Charleston City Paper

Title: Cartoons by Steve Stegelin

Credit: Steve Stegelin

Publication: Charleston City Paper

Title: Lowcountry, by Robert Ariail

Credit: Robert Ariail

Publication: Little Village

Title: Futile Wrath by Sam Locke Ward

Credit: Sam Locke Ward

Publication: Seven Days

Title: Cartoons by Tim Newcomb

Credit: Tim Newcomb

Column (Billy Manes Award)

Publication: Boulder Weekly

Title: Cannabis columns

Credit: Will Brendza

Publication: Coachella Valley Independent

Title: The XX Factor

Credit: Kay Kudukis

Publication: Eugene Weekly

Title: Obituaries for the Unhoused

Credit: Bob Keefer, Ella Hutcherson

Publication: Isthmus

Title: From the editor

Credit: Judith Davidoff

Cover Design

Publication: Metro Times

Title: Everything you wanted to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine but were afraid to ask

Credit: Evan Sult

Publication: Nashville Scene

Title: Nashville Scene Cover

Credit: Elizabeth Jones

Publication: Orlando Weekly

Title: Wild Things; Skin Deep; Sparkle Plenty

Credit: Daniel Rodriguez, Mauricio Murillo, Jessica Bryce Young

Publication: Riverfront Times

Title: Covers by Evan Sult

Credit: Evan Sult

Editorial Layout

Publication: C-Ville Weekly

Title: Drink Charlottesville – Max March

Credit: Max March

Publication: C-Ville Weekly

Title: Final Frontiers – Max March

Credit: Max March



Publication: The Inlander

Title: For the ‘Gram

Credit: Derek Harrison

Feature Story

Publication: Chicago Reader

Title: A bouquet of pharmacy roses

Credit: Katie Prout, Sujay Kumar

Publication: Isthmus

Title: Howl: Will Wisconsin ever make peace with wolves? Or will vengeance prevail?

Credit: Ron Seely

Publication: Riverfront Times

Title: St. Louis Leads America in Child Murders — and It’s Getting Worse

Credit: John Tucker

Willamette Week

Title: Who Poisoned Joe Gilliam… Twice?

Credit: Nigel Jaquiss

Food Writing

Publication: Chicago Reader

Title: Food writing by Mike Sula

Credit: Mike Sula, Karen Hawkins

Publication: New Times San Luis Obispo

Title: Flavor

Credit: Camillia Lanham



Publication: Orlando Weekly

Title: Epic labor shortage may reforge Orlando’s restaurant industry

Credit: Faiyaz Kara

Publication: Seven Days

Title: Food Writing by Melissa Pasanen

Credit: Melissa Pasanen

Health Care Reporting

Publication: Lagniappe

Title: Stress levels for caregivers rose with hospitalizations

Credit: Lynn Oldshue

Publication: The Inlander

Title: With unvaccinated COVID patients swamping local hospitals, exhausted health care workers stare down death on a daily basis

Credit: Samantha Wohlfeil

Publication: Seven Days

Title: The Doctor Won’t See You Now: Patients Wait Months for Treatment at Vermont’s Biggest Hospital

Credit: Colin Flanders, Chelsea Edgar

Publication: Willamette Week

Title: Drug and Pony Show

Credit: Anthony Effinger

Illustration

Publication: Isthmus

Title: Howl

Credit: Claire “Snaggle Tooth” Warhus

Publication: Nashville Scene

Title: Best of Nashville

Credit: Lucie Rice

Publication: Seven Days

Title: Illustration by Sean Metcalf

Credit: Sean Metcalf

Publication: Washington City Paper

Title: Metr-Oh No

Credit: Justin Johnson, Nayion Perkins

Immigration Coverage

Publication: Dig Boston

Title: Uncharted Waters

Credit: Ziqi Wang

Publication: INDY Week

Title: Untitled and Ongoing Struggle

Credit: Jane Porter, Caryl Espinoza-Jaen

Publication: The Inlander

Title: As Afghanistan falls to the Taliban, Spokanites try, mostly in vain, to rescue their Afghan friends and family

Credit: Daniel Walters

Publication: The Reader (Omaha)

Title: Tackling Omaha’s Language Barriers

Credit: Bridget Fogarty

Innovation/Format Buster

Publication: Austin Chronicle

Title: The 2020/2021 Austin Music Awards

Credit: Kevin Curtin, Raoul Hernandez, Zeke Barbaro, Jared Sosa, Tamar Price, David Brendan Hall, Mike Bartnett, James Renovitch, Elizabeth Westwood

Publication: Pittsburgh City Paper

Title: Unraveling: A comic artist’s journey through alcoholism and recovery in the pandemic

Credit: Andrea Shockling

Publication: The Reader (Omaha)

Title: Omaha Has Issues

Credit: Leah Cates, Chris Bowling, Mark McGaugh, Karlha Velásquez

Publication: Willamette Week

Title: Eat Outside Guide

Credit: Matthew Singer

Investigative Reporting (David Carr Award)

Publication: Dig Boston

Title: Battle: SCARS

Credit: Laura Kiesel

Publication: Lagniappe

Title: Soft Landings at the University of Alabama

Credit: Rob Holbert

Publication: Nashville Scene

Title: Ongoing issues at Metro Arts

Credit: Erica Ciccarone

Publication: Reno News & Review

Title: Stewart Indian School’s 200 unmarked graves

Credit: Frank X. Mullen

LGBT Coverage

Publication: INDY Week

Title: Legislating Bodies

Credit: Sara Pequeño

Publication: Seven Days

Title: Vermont Has Endangered Transgender Prisoners. Change Is Coming — but Is It Enough?

Credit: Chelsea Edgar

Publication: The Reader (Omaha)

Title: Caught in a Culture War, Nebraska Trans Kids Fight for Acceptance

Credit: Leah Cates

Multimedia

Publication: LEO Weekly

Title: Breonna Taylor, In The Words And Photos Of Her Sister

Credit: Danielle Grady, Ju’Niyah Palmer

Publication: The Reader (Omaha)

Title: Taking Omaha for A Ride: Is Our Transit System Working for Everyone?

Credit: Addie Costello

Publication: The Reader (Omaha)

Title: Photo Collection: Community Fills the Streets for Native Omaha Days 2021

Credit: Chris Bowling

Publication: Seven Days

Title: “Stuck in Vermont: A New Era for the House of LeMay”

Credit: Eva Sollberger

Music Writing

Publication: Austin Chronicle

Title: Faster Than Sound

Credit: Rachel Rascoe

Publication: Chicago Reader

Title: Music writing by Leor Galil

Credit: Leor Galil, Philip Montoro

Publication: Colorado Springs Independent

Title: LOST IN SPACE: NFT-loving pop stars shoot for the stratosphere | ?Larger than live: A new wave of concert documentaries gives Beatles, Bowie and Oasis fans a backstage pass | THE HOLY GRIAL OF HIP-HOP: Who bought Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin

Credit: Bill Forman

Publication: C-Ville Weekly

Title: Sound Choices – Desiré Moses

Credit: Desiré Moses

News Story – Long Form

Publication: INDY Week

Title: The Hate In Our State

Credit: Sara Pequeño

Publication: Orlando Weekly

Title: Sick Puppies

Credit: Ava Loomar

Publication: Seven Days

Title: Vermont Publishing House Chelsea Green Is Peddling Coronavirus Misinformation

Credit: Chelsea Edgar

Publication: Willamette Week

Title: Killer Weed

Credit: Tess Riski

Photography

Publication: Chicago Reader

Title: How live music looks during COVID

Credit: Kathleen Hinkel, Philip Montoro, Amber Huff

Publication: Orlando Weekly

Title: Rainbow tribe: Orlando artist Crummy Gummy documents a colorful company of genderfluid youth

Credit: Mauricio Murillo

Publication: Pittsburgh City Paper

Title: Pittsburgh 2021

Credit: Jared Wickerham

Publication: Seven Days

Title: We’re Nobodies

Credit: James Buck

Political Column

Publication: Charleston City Paper

Title: Poisoned water; Red snowflakes; Yahoo caucus

Credit: Andy Brack

Publication: New Times San Luis Obispo

Title: The Shredder

Credit: The Shredder

Publication: San Antonio Current

Title: Bad Takes: Kevin Sanchez

Credit: Kevin Sanchez

Publication: Triad City Beat

Title: TCB Editorial

Credit: Brian Clarey

Right-Wing Extremism Coverage

Publication: Riverfront Times

Title: Inside Gun-Surrendering Criminal Mark McCloskey’s Very Sad St. Louis Rally

Credit: Daniel Hill

Publication: The Inlander

Title: North Idaho’s right-wing Redoubt News is more than just a website that shamed an alleged rape victim

Credit: Daniel Walters

Publication: The Paper

Title: Cowboys for Trump Leader Calls For New Rally With “Blood Running From the Building”

Credit: Tierna Unruh-Enos, Pat Davis

Publication: Triad City Beat

Title: Three indicted in Capitol insurrection worked with NC Oath Keepers

Credit: Jordan Green

Special Publication

Publication: North Coast Journal

Title: Humboldt Insider

Credit: Staff

Publication: Pittsburgh City Paper

Title: City Guide

Credit: Pittsburgh City Paper staff

Publication: Seven Days

Title: Kids VT Winter 2021-2022 issue

Credit: Kids VT Staff

Publication: Volume One

Title: City Guide 2021

Credit: Nick Meyer, Taylor McCumber, Hleeda Lor, Tom Giffey, Rebecca Mennecke, Andrea Paulseth, James Johonnott

Special Section

Publication: Austin Chronicle

Title: Best of Austin 2021

Credit: Kimberley Jones, Zeke Barbaro

Publication: Chicago Reader

Title: 50th Anniversary issue #1

Credit: Chicago Reader Staff

Publication: Colorado Springs Independent

Title: Cannaverse

Credit: Indy Staff

Publication: Little Village

Title: Best of the CRANDIC 2021

Credit: Jordan Sellergren, Genevieve Trainor, Emma McClatchey, Celine Robins

Special Vaccine Coverage Award

Publication: Triad City Beat

Title: Why I Changed My Mind

Credit: Sayaka Matsuoka

Publication: Washington City Paper

Title: When Black Residents Wanted To Get Vaccinated, Accessing the COVID-19 Shot Wasn’t Easy

Credit: Amanda Michelle Gomez

Publication: Willamette Week

Title: Big Shots

Credit: Sophie Peel, Rachel Monahan

Publication: Willamette Week

Title: Long Shot

Credit: Rachel Monahan