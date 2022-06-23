95 Finalists from 35 Publications Grab Honors in 2022 AAN Awards

The judges for the 2022 AAN Awards have made their decisions, honoring 95 individual finalists from a field of over 560 entries submitted by AAN member publications across the U.S. and Canada.
Seven Days (Burlington, Vt.) led with 13 awards for design and journalism. Chicago Reader, the host publication for the 2022 AAN convention, came in second with seven nominations. The Reader (Omaha) and Williamette Week both notched six finalist nods.
Winners and placements will be announced during the 2022 “ChicagoAAN” Annual Convention at a ceremony held Friday, July 22, at the Medill School of Journalism in downtown Chicago.
Held every year since 1996, the AAN Awards recognize the best in alternative journalism and graphic design and are a unique chance for alt-weeklies to compete directly against the work of their peers in cities across the continent. The contest promotes excellence by recognizing work that is well-written, incisively reported and effectively challenges established orthodoxies. These finalists truly represent the best of the best.
This spring, all members of AAN were invited to enter work published in 2021 for awards consideration. Judges came from faculties from California State University, Columbia College Chicago, Eastern Kentucky University, Flagler College, Michigan State University, Penn State University, Towson University, University of Illinois, University of New Hampshire and the University of South Florida as well as active and retired members of the media community not affiliated with the Association of Alternative Newsmedia.
The finalists below are listed alphabetically by paper. Categories with four or more finalists indicate either a tie or an honorable mention. Questions may be directed to Todd Stauffer (todd at aan.org).
2022 AAN Awards Finalists
Arts Criticism
Publication: Chicago Reader
Title: Joffrey’s Nutcracker gets a new home; Hubbard Street and 10,000 Dreams challenge stereotypes while centering AAPI choreographers
Credit: Irene Hsiao, Kerry Reid
Publication: Isthmus
Title: A transformative ‘Shrew’
Credit: Gwendolyn Rice
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Arts Criticism by Margot Harrison
Credit: Margot Harrison
Publication: The Reader (Omaha)
Title: Who Gives a Rat’s Asteroid, I Explain and Complain About the Bourdain Refrain, My Year Without Movie Theaters
Credit: Ryan Syrek
Arts Feature
Publication: Chicago Reader
Title: Neo: where misfits fit in
Credit: Leor Galil, Philip Montoro
Publication: Metro Times
Title: A decade later, Detroit’s crowdfunded RoboCop statue is finally complete — but still awaiting a final home
Credit: Michael Jackman
Publication: Seven Days
Title: The Producer | Joshua Sherman spearheads an arts-led revitalization in Norman Rockwell’s Arlington
Credit: Dan Bolles
Beat Reporting
Publication: Mountain Xpress
Title: Asheville education budget reporting
Credit: Daniel Walton
Publication: Pacific Sun
Title: Marin County Homelessness Coverage
Credit: Nikki Silverstein
Publication: Santa Fe Reporter
Title: Police and Public Safety
Credit: Jeff Proctor
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Beat Reporting Colin Flanders
Credit: Colin Flanders
Nonprofit Collaboration (BINJ Award)
Publication: Eugene Weekly
Title: “Swept Away”
Credit: Joanna Mann, Jennah Pendleton, Addie Peterson, Silas Sloan
Publication: Santa Fe Reporter
Title: Bright Futures
Credit: Julia Goldberg, Magnificent Farrell, Kiera Ortiz, Urmi Vallassery, Nick Romero
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Roaches and Broken Locks: Mark and Rick Bove’s Growing Empire of Affordable Rentals Vexes Code Enforcers
Credit: Derek Brouwer, Liam Elder-Connors
Cartoon
Publication: Charleston City Paper
Title: Cartoons by Steve Stegelin
Credit: Steve Stegelin
Publication: Charleston City Paper
Title: Lowcountry, by Robert Ariail
Credit: Robert Ariail
Publication: Little Village
Title: Futile Wrath by Sam Locke Ward
Credit: Sam Locke Ward
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Cartoons by Tim Newcomb
Credit: Tim Newcomb
Column (Billy Manes Award)
Publication: Boulder Weekly
Title: Cannabis columns
Credit: Will Brendza
Publication: Coachella Valley Independent
Title: The XX Factor
Credit: Kay Kudukis
Publication: Eugene Weekly
Title: Obituaries for the Unhoused
Credit: Bob Keefer, Ella Hutcherson
Publication: Isthmus
Title: From the editor
Credit: Judith Davidoff
Cover Design
Publication: Metro Times
Title: Everything you wanted to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine but were afraid to ask
Credit: Evan Sult
Publication: Nashville Scene
Title: Nashville Scene Cover
Credit: Elizabeth Jones
Publication: Orlando Weekly
Title: Wild Things; Skin Deep; Sparkle Plenty
Credit: Daniel Rodriguez, Mauricio Murillo, Jessica Bryce Young
Publication: Riverfront Times
Title: Covers by Evan Sult
Credit: Evan Sult
Editorial Layout
Publication: C-Ville Weekly
Title: Drink Charlottesville – Max March
Credit: Max March
Publication: C-Ville Weekly
Title: Final Frontiers – Max March
Credit: Max March
Publication: The Inlander
Title: For the ‘Gram
Credit: Derek Harrison
Feature Story
Publication: Chicago Reader
Title: A bouquet of pharmacy roses
Credit: Katie Prout, Sujay Kumar
Publication: Isthmus
Title: Howl: Will Wisconsin ever make peace with wolves? Or will vengeance prevail?
Credit: Ron Seely
Publication: Riverfront Times
Title: St. Louis Leads America in Child Murders — and It’s Getting Worse
Credit: John Tucker
Willamette Week
Title: Who Poisoned Joe Gilliam… Twice?
Credit: Nigel Jaquiss
Food Writing
Publication: Chicago Reader
Title: Food writing by Mike Sula
Credit: Mike Sula, Karen Hawkins
Publication: New Times San Luis Obispo
Title: Flavor
Credit: Camillia Lanham
Publication: Orlando Weekly
Title: Epic labor shortage may reforge Orlando’s restaurant industry
Credit: Faiyaz Kara
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Food Writing by Melissa Pasanen
Credit: Melissa Pasanen
Health Care Reporting
Publication: Lagniappe
Title: Stress levels for caregivers rose with hospitalizations
Credit: Lynn Oldshue
Publication: The Inlander
Title: With unvaccinated COVID patients swamping local hospitals, exhausted health care workers stare down death on a daily basis
Credit: Samantha Wohlfeil
Publication: Seven Days
Title: The Doctor Won’t See You Now: Patients Wait Months for Treatment at Vermont’s Biggest Hospital
Credit: Colin Flanders, Chelsea Edgar
Publication: Willamette Week
Title: Drug and Pony Show
Credit: Anthony Effinger
Illustration
Publication: Isthmus
Title: Howl
Credit: Claire “Snaggle Tooth” Warhus
Publication: Nashville Scene
Title: Best of Nashville
Credit: Lucie Rice
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Illustration by Sean Metcalf
Credit: Sean Metcalf
Publication: Washington City Paper
Title: Metr-Oh No
Credit: Justin Johnson, Nayion Perkins
Immigration Coverage
Publication: Dig Boston
Title: Uncharted Waters
Credit: Ziqi Wang
Publication: INDY Week
Title: Untitled and Ongoing Struggle
Credit: Jane Porter, Caryl Espinoza-Jaen
Publication: The Inlander
Title: As Afghanistan falls to the Taliban, Spokanites try, mostly in vain, to rescue their Afghan friends and family
Credit: Daniel Walters
Publication: The Reader (Omaha)
Title: Tackling Omaha’s Language Barriers
Credit: Bridget Fogarty
Innovation/Format Buster
Publication: Austin Chronicle
Title: The 2020/2021 Austin Music Awards
Credit: Kevin Curtin, Raoul Hernandez, Zeke Barbaro, Jared Sosa, Tamar Price, David Brendan Hall, Mike Bartnett, James Renovitch, Elizabeth Westwood
Publication: Pittsburgh City Paper
Title: Unraveling: A comic artist’s journey through alcoholism and recovery in the pandemic
Credit: Andrea Shockling
Publication: The Reader (Omaha)
Title: Omaha Has Issues
Credit: Leah Cates, Chris Bowling, Mark McGaugh, Karlha Velásquez
Publication: Willamette Week
Title: Eat Outside Guide
Credit: Matthew Singer
Investigative Reporting (David Carr Award)
Publication: Dig Boston
Title: Battle: SCARS
Credit: Laura Kiesel
Publication: Lagniappe
Title: Soft Landings at the University of Alabama
Credit: Rob Holbert
Publication: Nashville Scene
Title: Ongoing issues at Metro Arts
Credit: Erica Ciccarone
Publication: Reno News & Review
Title: Stewart Indian School’s 200 unmarked graves
Credit: Frank X. Mullen
LGBT Coverage
Publication: INDY Week
Title: Legislating Bodies
Credit: Sara Pequeño
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Vermont Has Endangered Transgender Prisoners. Change Is Coming — but Is It Enough?
Credit: Chelsea Edgar
Publication: The Reader (Omaha)
Title: Caught in a Culture War, Nebraska Trans Kids Fight for Acceptance
Credit: Leah Cates
Multimedia
Publication: LEO Weekly
Title: Breonna Taylor, In The Words And Photos Of Her Sister
Credit: Danielle Grady, Ju’Niyah Palmer
Publication: The Reader (Omaha)
Title: Taking Omaha for A Ride: Is Our Transit System Working for Everyone?
Credit: Addie Costello
Publication: The Reader (Omaha)
Title: Photo Collection: Community Fills the Streets for Native Omaha Days 2021
Credit: Chris Bowling
Publication: Seven Days
Title: “Stuck in Vermont: A New Era for the House of LeMay”
Credit: Eva Sollberger
Music Writing
Publication: Austin Chronicle
Title: Faster Than Sound
Credit: Rachel Rascoe
Publication: Chicago Reader
Title: Music writing by Leor Galil
Credit: Leor Galil, Philip Montoro
Publication: Colorado Springs Independent
Title: LOST IN SPACE: NFT-loving pop stars shoot for the stratosphere | ?Larger than live: A new wave of concert documentaries gives Beatles, Bowie and Oasis fans a backstage pass | THE HOLY GRIAL OF HIP-HOP: Who bought Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin
Credit: Bill Forman
Publication: C-Ville Weekly
Title: Sound Choices – Desiré Moses
Credit: Desiré Moses
News Story – Long Form
Publication: INDY Week
Title: The Hate In Our State
Credit: Sara Pequeño
Publication: Orlando Weekly
Title: Sick Puppies
Credit: Ava Loomar
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Vermont Publishing House Chelsea Green Is Peddling Coronavirus Misinformation
Credit: Chelsea Edgar
Publication: Willamette Week
Title: Killer Weed
Credit: Tess Riski
Photography
Publication: Chicago Reader
Title: How live music looks during COVID
Credit: Kathleen Hinkel, Philip Montoro, Amber Huff
Publication: Orlando Weekly
Title: Rainbow tribe: Orlando artist Crummy Gummy documents a colorful company of genderfluid youth
Credit: Mauricio Murillo
Publication: Pittsburgh City Paper
Title: Pittsburgh 2021
Credit: Jared Wickerham
Publication: Seven Days
Title: We’re Nobodies
Credit: James Buck
Political Column
Publication: Charleston City Paper
Title: Poisoned water; Red snowflakes; Yahoo caucus
Credit: Andy Brack
Publication: New Times San Luis Obispo
Title: The Shredder
Credit: The Shredder
Publication: San Antonio Current
Title: Bad Takes: Kevin Sanchez
Credit: Kevin Sanchez
Publication: Triad City Beat
Title: TCB Editorial
Credit: Brian Clarey
Right-Wing Extremism Coverage
Publication: Riverfront Times
Title: Inside Gun-Surrendering Criminal Mark McCloskey’s Very Sad St. Louis Rally
Credit: Daniel Hill
Publication: The Inlander
Title: North Idaho’s right-wing Redoubt News is more than just a website that shamed an alleged rape victim
Credit: Daniel Walters
Publication: The Paper
Title: Cowboys for Trump Leader Calls For New Rally With “Blood Running From the Building”
Credit: Tierna Unruh-Enos, Pat Davis
Publication: Triad City Beat
Title: Three indicted in Capitol insurrection worked with NC Oath Keepers
Credit: Jordan Green
Special Publication
Publication: North Coast Journal
Title: Humboldt Insider
Credit: Staff
Publication: Pittsburgh City Paper
Title: City Guide
Credit: Pittsburgh City Paper staff
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Kids VT Winter 2021-2022 issue
Credit: Kids VT Staff
Publication: Volume One
Title: City Guide 2021
Credit: Nick Meyer, Taylor McCumber, Hleeda Lor, Tom Giffey, Rebecca Mennecke, Andrea Paulseth, James Johonnott
Special Section
Publication: Austin Chronicle
Title: Best of Austin 2021
Credit: Kimberley Jones, Zeke Barbaro
Publication: Chicago Reader
Title: 50th Anniversary issue #1
Credit: Chicago Reader Staff
Publication: Colorado Springs Independent
Title: Cannaverse
Credit: Indy Staff
Publication: Little Village
Title: Best of the CRANDIC 2021
Credit: Jordan Sellergren, Genevieve Trainor, Emma McClatchey, Celine Robins
Special Vaccine Coverage Award
Publication: Triad City Beat
Title: Why I Changed My Mind
Credit: Sayaka Matsuoka
Publication: Washington City Paper
Title: When Black Residents Wanted To Get Vaccinated, Accessing the COVID-19 Shot Wasn’t Easy
Credit: Amanda Michelle Gomez
Publication: Willamette Week
Title: Big Shots
Credit: Sophie Peel, Rachel Monahan
Publication: Willamette Week
Title: Long Shot
Credit: Rachel Monahan