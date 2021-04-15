AAN Announces 2021 BostAAN Conference Details

We’re pleased to announce that registration is now open for BostAAN 2021, hosted Thursday and Friday, July 22nd and 23rd, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, and hosted by Dig Boston, our member paper in Boston.
We’re offering a hybrid conference this year, with in-person and virtual programming. And safety is a top concern; our guests can expect an open and airy conference, with lots of room to spread out. Exact safety protocols will be shared closer to the conference itself and will reflect best practices at the time.
For more information about BostAAN 2021, please head to our conference website.