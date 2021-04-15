AAN Announces 2021 BostAAN Conference Details

We’re offering a hybrid conference this year, with in-person and virtual programming. And safety is a top concern; our guests can expect an open and airy conference, with lots of room to spread out. Exact safety protocols will be shared closer to the conference itself and will reflect best practices at the time.

Use Google Chrome for Best Experience

You are using an old version of Internet Explorer. Our site is developed with the latest technology, which is not supported by older browsers

We recommend that you use Google Chrome for accessing our (or any) website. It is a FREE and modern web-browser which supports the latest web technologies offering you a cleaner and more secure browsing experience.