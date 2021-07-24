AAN Elects New Board of Directors

At the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s Annual Meeting – hosted on Friday, July 23rd, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel in Boston, MA, the voting members of AAN elected a new Board of Directors:
- President: Graham Jarrett, Orlando Weekly
- Vice-President: Duc Luu, Washington City Paper
- Secretary: Anna Zusman, Willamette Week
- Convention Chair: Karen Hawkins, Chicago Reader
- Digital Chair: Brandi Rivera, Santa Barbara Independent
- Diversity Chair: Justin Rushing, The Daily Memphian
- Editorial Chair: Chris Faraone, Dig Boston
- Revenue Chair: Stephanie Carey, Pitch KC
- Free Speech Chair: Sayaka Matsuoko, Triad City Beat
- At-Large: Traci Baim, Chicago Reader
These newly elected officers join Kimberly Griffin, Jackson Free Press – AAN Treasurer; Elizabeth Jones, Nashville Scene – AAN Design Chair; Cassidy Frazier, Austin Chronicle – AAN Marketing Chair; Jimmy Boegle, Coachella Valley Independent – AAN Membership Chair, and John Heaston, Omaha Reader – AAN Immediate Past President.
###