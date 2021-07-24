AAN Elects New Board of Directors

At the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s Annual Meeting – hosted on Friday, July 23rd, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel in Boston, MA, the voting members of AAN elected a new Board of Directors:

President: Graham Jarrett, Orlando Weekly

Vice-President: Duc Luu, Washington City Paper

Secretary: Anna Zusman, Willamette Week

Convention Chair: Karen Hawkins, Chicago Reader

Digital Chair: Brandi Rivera, Santa Barbara Independent

Diversity Chair: Justin Rushing, The Daily Memphian

Editorial Chair: Chris Faraone, Dig Boston

Revenue Chair: Stephanie Carey, Pitch KC

Free Speech Chair: Sayaka Matsuoko, Triad City Beat

At-Large: Traci Baim, Chicago Reader

These newly elected officers join Kimberly Griffin, Jackson Free Press – AAN Treasurer; Elizabeth Jones, Nashville Scene – AAN Design Chair; Cassidy Frazier, Austin Chronicle – AAN Marketing Chair; Jimmy Boegle, Coachella Valley Independent – AAN Membership Chair, and John Heaston, Omaha Reader – AAN Immediate Past President.

###