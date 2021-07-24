AAN Elects New Board of Directors

Posted on July 24, 2021 by Jason Zaragoza - AAN Staff Blog

At the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s Annual Meeting – hosted on Friday, July 23rd, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel in Boston, MA, the voting members of AAN elected a new Board of Directors:

  • President:  Graham Jarrett, Orlando Weekly
  • Vice-President:  Duc Luu, Washington City Paper
  • Secretary:  Anna Zusman, Willamette Week
  • Convention Chair:  Karen Hawkins, Chicago Reader
  • Digital Chair:  Brandi Rivera, Santa Barbara Independent
  • Diversity Chair:  Justin Rushing, The Daily Memphian
  • Editorial Chair:  Chris Faraone, Dig Boston
  • Revenue Chair:  Stephanie Carey, Pitch KC
  • Free Speech Chair:  Sayaka Matsuoko, Triad City Beat
  • At-Large:  Traci Baim, Chicago Reader

These newly elected officers join Kimberly Griffin, Jackson Free Press – AAN Treasurer; Elizabeth Jones, Nashville Scene – AAN Design Chair; Cassidy Frazier, Austin Chronicle – AAN Marketing Chair; Jimmy Boegle, Coachella Valley Independent – AAN Membership Chair, and John Heaston, Omaha Reader – AAN Immediate Past President.

###

 

 