AAN Publishers Grows in 2024 to Serve 125 Publications

AAN Publishers is happy to announce that we’re heading into the final quarter of 2024 with more than three dozen new members, thanks to an influx of Affiliate Member publications and a handful accepted for Full Membership at our annual convention in July.

As of today, AAN Publishers boasts 125 members, a mix of long-time city weeklies, scrappy online startups and everything in between. All offer local journalism that seeks to further democracy and hold the powerful accountable in their communities.

This fall, the Membership Committee welcomed Canopy Atlanta, Epicenter NYC, Kingston Springs Gazette and The 9th Street Journal, growing our network and bringing diverse voices and perspectives. These publications are making significant contributions to their communities, and we are honored to welcome them into AAN Publishers.

In the summer months, we were pleased to add AfroLA, Bentonville Bulletin, Black Belt News Network, Current Media, Deceleration, QBurgh and San Francisco Public Press to our membership. These publications share a commitment to local journalism and a passion for reporting on underrepresented communities and issues. Their work exemplifies AAN Publishers’ commitment to truth, freedom and community engagement.

At our annual convention in Charleston this July, Baltimore Beat, Tucson Sentinel, Windy City Times, Santa Maria Sun, and Open Vallejo stood for Full Membership, and AAN members approved all five. These organizations are shining examples of independent media, focusing on investigative reporting, cultural coverage, and serving their local communities with distinction. AAN members are proud to have them as part of our network and look forward to collaborating with them.

Additional new members from the spring this year include BenitoLink, Bucket List Community Café, Burlington Buzz, Leslie Media, New Jersey Vindicator, Planet Detroit, Rockton-Roscoe News, Sauce Magazine, STET News, The Appeal, The Frisc, The JOLT, The Lens, Vallejo Sun, Verified News Network, Yellow Scene, Pleasanton Weekly, The Almanac, The Real News Network, Lookout Phoenix, Truthout, Bucks County Beacon, The Daily Catch, The Bowie Sun, Georgia Voice and Rural Intelligence.

AAN Publishers is committed to supporting our members through advocacy, training and resources. Our mission is to help publishers like these thrive in today’s challenging media landscape while maintaining the highest standards of journalism. By adding these new members, we continue strengthening our collective voice and amplifying the impact of independent news across North America and beyond.

“We are proud to welcome these new members into our organization. Each one seeks excellence in independent journalism, focusing on the stories that matter most to their communities,” said AAN Publishers Executive Director Todd Stauffer. “Together, we can continue to build a strong future for local news and make a difference in the lives of millions.”

We look forward to all the great work our newest members will accomplish as part of the AAN Publishers family.