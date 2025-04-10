AAN Publishers Welcomes Five New Members in Q1 2025

We are happy to announce the addition of five publications to the AAN Publishers membership roles: The Stranger of Seattle, Wash., Portland Mercury of Portland, Ore., J. The Jewish News of Northern California, Valley Sentinel of Wisconsin, and Newsberg of Newberg, Ore. While The Stranger and Portland Mercury are rejoining the association, the latter three are new members, each bringing unique perspectives and strengths to our association.

Established in 1991, The Stranger has been a cornerstone of Seattle’s alternative press, renowned for its fearless journalism and comprehensive coverage of local news, culture, and arts. Similarly, Portland Mercury, founded in 2000, has been a vibrant voice in Portland’s media landscape, engaging readers with its dynamic content and community events. In July 2024, Noisy Creek, a media company founded by Brady Walkinshaw, acquired both publications.

J. The Jewish News of Northern California, with roots dating back to 1895, serves as a vital source of news and information for the Jewish community in the region. As a nonprofit publication, it reaches over a million people annually through its website and biweekly print edition, covering cultural and religious life while fostering community connections.

Valley Sentinel, based in Spring Green, Wisconsin, is an independent local news outlet covering arts, culture, events, and community affairs in the Lower Wisconsin River Valley. Their commitment to building and strengthening community ties aligns nicely with AAN’s mission.

Newsberg, launched in 2023, is an independent, locally owned media outlet serving the Newberg-Dundee area in Oregon. Founded by Branden Andersen, Newsberg focuses on original reporting that empowers and informs the Chehalem Valley community. Committed to providing free, high-quality local journalism, Newsberg covers local business, government, and quality-of-life issues, aiming to strengthen community bonds through informed storytelling.

We warmly welcome these publications and look forward to the perspectives and ideas they bring to AAN Publishers.