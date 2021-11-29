AAN Seeks Program Manager

AAN is looking for the right person to help us service our membership in 2022 – someone knowledgeable about the media industry and AAN and/or willing to learn. The Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN) is a trade organization of 90+ alternative media sources across North America, and our goal is twofold: to support our members and to promote the spirit of the free press and democracy.
Our team of independent contractors support our members and our mission – we are a 100% remote organization and offer freedom and flexibility to our team members. The ideal candidate is well-organized, has initiative, and is a self-starter.
The ideal candidate is located within the continental US, and should also be able to be present in Chicago, IL from 7/18/22-7/24/22 for the annual AAN conference.
This is an independent contractor position, January 1 -December 31, 2022, with a total pay range of $15,000-$25,000 depending on the final scope of work agreed upon.
Essential skills:
- A love of local media
- Google Workplace
- Basic social media business skills: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Nice to have skills:
- Surveymonkey
- Mailchimp
- WordPress
- Event planning and execution
- Advanced social media business skills: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Tasks include:
Assist Association as needed with the following on a regular basis:
- General public information inquiries
- General member correspondence and communications
- Association website updates
- Assist at Board of Directors and Board committee meetings
- Other administrative duties as needed
Association Public Relations Duties
- Update AAN social media accounts multiple times weekly
- All-member informational email sent weekly
- Curate Cover Show communications weekly
Annual AAN Awards
- Assist with awards submission process
- Compile lists of finalists/winners and publicize appropriately
- Manage physical awards, design, and distribution
- Coordinate and manage awards ceremony at Chicago conference
Classified Ad Network Management
- Update and circulate ads to members each week
- Manage relationships with ad vendors successfully
Annual Conference
- Create and update conference website and ticketing page
- Lead production coordinator of annual conference
- Present for all conference planning meetings with Board, others, as needed
- Manage speaker logistics
- Manage hotel logistics for conference alongside other team members
- Coordinate conference volunteers and check-in
- Help manage conference budget
- Assist with conference party planning and execution
- Lead sponsorship relationships post-sale
- Assist in sponsorship proposals as needed
- Coordinate onsite activations once sold
- Market conference within and outside of AAN
- Additional conference responsibilities as needed
AAN is an equal-opportunity employer. For more information about this open position, and/or to submit a resume and cover letter, please reach out to Association Manager Molly Willmott via email at mollyw@aan.org.