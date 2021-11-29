AAN Seeks Program Manager

AAN is looking for the right person to help us service our membership in 2022 – someone knowledgeable about the media industry and AAN and/or willing to learn. The Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN) is a trade organization of 90+ alternative media sources across North America, and our goal is twofold: to support our members and to promote the spirit of the free press and democracy.

Our team of independent contractors support our members and our mission – we are a 100% remote organization and offer freedom and flexibility to our team members. The ideal candidate is well-organized, has initiative, and is a self-starter.

The ideal candidate is located within the continental US, and should also be able to be present in Chicago, IL from 7/18/22-7/24/22 for the annual AAN conference.

This is an independent contractor position, January 1 -December 31, 2022, with a total pay range of $15,000-$25,000 depending on the final scope of work agreed upon.

Essential skills:

A love of local media

Google Workplace

Basic social media business skills: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Nice to have skills:

Surveymonkey

Mailchimp

WordPress

Event planning and execution

Advanced social media business skills: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Tasks include:

Assist Association as needed with the following on a regular basis:

General public information inquiries

General member correspondence and communications

Association website updates

Assist at Board of Directors and Board committee meetings

Other administrative duties as needed

Association Public Relations Duties

Update AAN social media accounts multiple times weekly

All-member informational email sent weekly

Curate Cover Show communications weekly

Annual AAN Awards

Assist with awards submission process

Compile lists of finalists/winners and publicize appropriately

Manage physical awards, design, and distribution

Coordinate and manage awards ceremony at Chicago conference

Classified Ad Network Management

Update and circulate ads to members each week

Manage relationships with ad vendors successfully

Annual Conference

Create and update conference website and ticketing page

Lead production coordinator of annual conference Present for all conference planning meetings with Board, others, as needed Manage speaker logistics Manage hotel logistics for conference alongside other team members Coordinate conference volunteers and check-in Help manage conference budget Assist with conference party planning and execution

Lead sponsorship relationships post-sale Assist in sponsorship proposals as needed Coordinate onsite activations once sold

Market conference within and outside of AAN

Additional conference responsibilities as needed

AAN is an equal-opportunity employer. For more information about this open position, and/or to submit a resume and cover letter, please reach out to Association Manager Molly Willmott via email at mollyw@aan.org.