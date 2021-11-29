AAN Seeks Program Manager

Posted on November 29, 2021 by Molly Willmott - AAN Staff Blog

AAN is looking for the right person to help us service our membership in 2022 – someone knowledgeable about the media industry and AAN and/or willing to learn.  The Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN) is a trade organization of 90+ alternative media sources across North America, and  our goal is twofold:  to support our members and to promote the spirit of the free press and democracy.

Our team of independent contractors support our members and our mission – we are a 100% remote organization and offer freedom and flexibility to our team members.  The ideal candidate is well-organized, has initiative, and is a self-starter.  

The ideal candidate is located within the continental US, and should also be able to be present in Chicago, IL from 7/18/22-7/24/22 for the annual AAN conference.

This is an independent contractor position, January 1 -December 31, 2022, with a total pay range of $15,000-$25,000 depending on the final scope of work agreed upon.

Essential skills:

  • A love of local media
  • Google Workplace
  • Basic social media business skills:  Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Nice to have skills:

  • Surveymonkey
  • Mailchimp
  • WordPress
  • Event planning and execution
  • Advanced social media business skills:  Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Tasks include:

Assist Association as needed with the following on a regular basis:

  • General public information inquiries
  • General member correspondence and communications
  • Association website updates
  • Assist at Board of Directors and Board committee meetings
  • Other administrative duties as needed

Association Public Relations Duties

  • Update AAN social media accounts multiple times weekly
  • All-member informational email sent weekly
  • Curate Cover Show communications weekly

Annual AAN Awards

  • Assist with awards submission process
  • Compile lists of finalists/winners and publicize appropriately
  • Manage physical awards, design, and distribution
  • Coordinate and manage awards ceremony at Chicago conference

Classified Ad Network Management

  • Update and circulate ads to members each week
  • Manage relationships with ad vendors successfully

Annual Conference 

  • Create and update conference website and ticketing page
  • Lead production coordinator of annual conference
    • Present for all conference planning meetings with Board, others, as needed
    • Manage speaker logistics
    • Manage hotel logistics for conference alongside other team members
    • Coordinate conference volunteers and check-in
    • Help manage conference budget
    • Assist with conference party planning and execution
  • Lead sponsorship relationships post-sale
    • Assist in sponsorship proposals as needed
    • Coordinate onsite activations once sold
  • Market conference within and outside of AAN
  • Additional conference responsibilities as needed 

AAN is an equal-opportunity employer.  For more information about this open position, and/or to submit a resume and cover letter, please reach out to Association Manager Molly Willmott via email at mollyw@aan.org.