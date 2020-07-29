Announcing AANovation 2020!

Announcing our 2020 AAN Virtual Conference: AANovation 2020!

The Association of Alternative Newsmedia is shifting to a virtual presentation of our traditional annual conference for 2020 but our mission remains the same – to showcase the inspirational, thoughtful, and practical sessions and speakers that help our member papers not only create great journalism today but also to plan for the future.

AANovation 2020 will include three days of top-notch programming in late September 2020 at our AAN Super Summit and we’re adding one month of special weekly programming that will kick off in late August 2020.

Our AANovation Weekly Sessions kick off on Wednesday, August 26th and are hosted every Wednesday and Thursday through September 17th. The AANovation virtual webinars and roundtables will offer the hands-on training and peer-to-peer sharing that is essential to AAN member success. Each session starts at 1p Eastern, and will run 1-2 hours. AANovation Weekly Sessions are included in the AANovation conference fee.

At our AANovation Super Summit hosted virtually September 23 through September 25th, you can expect sessions that cover the immediate issues in our world today, and how your paper can address them successfully – along with great minds and thinkers who will be challenging all of us to think in new ways about journalism. Programming on Wednesday, September 23rd and Thursday September 24th will start at 11a Eastern and run through 6pm Eastern, and on Friday, September 25th from 11a Eastern to 2:30pm Eastern. All sessions will be recorded, and live Q&A’s will be hosted during sessions.

ALSO – our AAN Awards will be hosted virtually on Friday, September 18th from 3-5p Eastern, and our Annual AAN Membership Meeting will be hosted virtually on Friday, September 26th starting at 3p Eastern.

Editor & Publisher will be joining us to kick off the AANovation Super Summit with two starting sessions designed to showcase the “future of media,” with special speakers and programming aligned with “E&P Reports” – be sure to join us for the Future of Local Newsmedia: The Experts, and the Future of Local Newsmedia: Emerging Media on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Finally, after the AANovation Super Summit has wrapped, AAN will continue to bring you weekly programming that covers subjects of interest to you – kicking off with “How I Got That Story” and “How I Designed That Feature” sessions with our 2020 AAN award winners in mid-October 2020.

HEAD TO OUR AANOVATION 2020 WEBSITE FOR MORE INFO!