Association of Alternative Newsmedia Publishers Meet in Dallas for TexAAN 2023

Dallas, Texas – July 19, 2023 – Members of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN) are set to descend on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for their annual conference, this year dubbed “TexAAN 2023.” The conference will occur from July 19 to July 21 at the Warwick Melrose Hotel in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood. Dallas Voice is the host paper.

The conference will begin with a welcome reception in the Turtle Creek Ballroom Foyer on July 19, from 5 to 6:30 pm. The conference features two tracks, Editorial/Design and Revenue/Marketing, with sessions and discussions covering various crucial topics related to alternative journalism.

Highlights include the “Work Smarter” Editorial Roundtable, a Google AMA with representatives from the Google News Initiative, and a thought-provoking panel discussion on Reproductive Justice Reporting. The keynote speaker for the conference is Texas Representative Julie Johnson, who has announced her candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives. If elected, she would be the first openly-gay U.S. Representative from Texas.

Other sessions on Thursday include a workshop called “Innovation in Focus” by the Reynolds Journalism Institute, a presentation on new product launches by AAN publishers, and a roundtable discussion on sales, marketing, management, and revenue. Later in the day, an off-site reception will occur at the Nasher Sculpture Center.

The second full day of the conference, July 21, will feature a legal Q&A session with Kevin Goldberg, a First Amendment specialist at the Freedom Forum. A session titled “Reimagining Police and Crime Coverage” will include a roundtable of seasoned reporters and a criminal justice educator.

Friday will also include a discussion on using Artificial Intelligence in journalism, presented by the Center for Cooperative Media. The conference will conclude with the AAN Awards and Drag Show at The Rose Room.

Attendees can expect insightful discussions, opportunities for networking, and innovative ideas to take back to their newsrooms. More information about the schedule and registration is available at 2023.aan.org. We look forward to welcoming alternative news professionals from around the country to TexAAN 2023.

About AAN

The Association of Alternative Newsmedia represents alternative news media organizations throughout North America. AAN member publications reach millions of active, educated, and influential adults in print and digitally.