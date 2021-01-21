Become an AAN Member!

The Association of Alternative Newsmedia is delighted to announce three new members, two of whom were formally voted into our organization at our Annual Membership Meeting in September 2020: our new Regular member The Daily Memphian, of Memphis (TN) and our new Affiliate member Montana Press Monthly, covering the state of Montana. We’re also announcing new Affiliate member The News Station, a national alt-weekly based out of D.C.

New Regular and Affiliate members will be voted on at our 2021 Annual Membership Meeting, expected to be hosted at our Annual Conference in July 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts; our membership application for 2021 applicants is now open and we welcome membership applicants.

Find out more about our membership guidelines and processes at our AAN membership page. If you have any questions about membership in AAN, please contact our offices via email – mollywATaan.org – or phone 901.832.2085.