Better News: Amplifier highlights Charlotte through its diverse music scene

When Joni Deutsch arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina to become the podcast lead at NPR station WFAE, she wanted to create something that captured the city’s unique identity beyond just football and banking. To that end, she launched Amplifier, a biweekly podcast that highlights the region’s diverse music scene, in September 2018.

In early 2019, Deutsch wrote a report for the American Press Institute‘s Better News Initiative to share Amplifier’s success and encourage other public radio stations to create local music podcasts of their own. Read the full report here.