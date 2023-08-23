Chava Communications to Run Four AAN Member Publications

This month, Chava Communications — newly formed by Michael Wagner and Cassandra Yardeni Wagner — announced their acquisition of four AAN member publications: San Antonio Current, Cleveland Scene, Orlando Weekly, Creative Loafing Tampa, as well as Local Culture, a full-service marketing agency. The Wagners were formerly executives in the eight-pub Euclid Media Group.

Four other AAN member pubs remain with Euclid Media: Cincinnati CityBeat, Riverfront Times, Detroit Metro Times and Louisville Eccentric Observer.

Chava’s press release notes that the four pubs account for 3.5 million unique monthly online users along with the thriving print and events businesses those publications represent.

“As someone who has worked in the independent media industry for 25 years, this is the next

big step. Alongside our colleagues, Cassandra and I have poured much soul into our publications, websites, events, and clients,” said Michael Wagner, Chava Communications founder and CEO.

Read the full story here.

Chava Communications site: chavagroup.com.