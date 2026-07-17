Cover Show, July 13-17, 2026

Every Friday we showcase a collection of covers from AAN papers across the country. See what everybody has been talking about in this week’s roundup!

<a href="https://www.montereycountyweekly.com/">Monterey County Weekly</a> <a href="https://www.northcoastjournal.com/">North Coast Journal</a> <a href="https://bohemian.com/">North Bay Bohemian</a> <a href="https://charlestoncitypaper.com/">Charleston City Paper</a> <a href="https://www.cltampa.com/">Creative Loafing</a> <a href="https://indyweek.com/">Indy Week</a> <a href="https://watermarkonline.com/">Watermark OUT News</a> <a href="http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/">Phoenix New Times</a> <a href="https://www.bendsource.com/">The Source Weekly</a>

Click the covers to enlarge

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To be included in our weekly showcase, send a jpg of this week’s cover to zilpha@aan.org by end of business Thursday.