Cover Show, July 27-31, 2026

Every Friday we showcase a collection of covers from AAN papers across the country. See what everybody has been talking about in this week’s roundup!

<a href="https://www.pghcitypaper.com/">Pittsburgh City Paper</a> <a href="https://prospect.org/">The American Prospect</a> <a href="https://www.thepitchkc.com/">The Pitch</a> <a href="https://shepherdexpress.com/">Shepherd Express</a> <a href="https://www.orlandoweekly.com/">Pacific Sun</a> <a href="https://cityhub.com.au/">Sydney City Hub</a> <a href="https://www.bendsource.com/">The Source Weekly</a> <a href="https://www.santamariasun.com/">Santa Maria Sun</a> <a href="https://www.northcoastjournal.com/">North Coast Journal</a>

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To be included in our weekly showcase, send a jpg of this week’s cover to zilpha@aan.org by end of business Thursday.