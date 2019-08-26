It’s All Journalism: What’s your Credder rating?

Two years after launching TribeWorthy, pegged as a kind of Yelp for news consumers, Chase Palmieri is back with a revised and improved platform.

Credder allows both reporters and readers alike to rate the trustworthiness of an article, publication or reporter, resulting in a ranking that’s posted publicly.

“We believe news should compete for trust, not clicks,” he says. “What we’ve created is a platform where journalists can review articles under a critic category and the public can review articles under a user category. What they’re doing is essentially reviewing how much they trust individual articles. If they don’t trust something, they have to pick out an exact reason why.”

Anyone in the general public who wishes to critique articles can do so, but there are requirements, as journalists, to be accepted as a critic, Palmieri says.

“You need to be working for a publication, you need to be a full-time journalists and you need to be creating and writing articles yourself,” he says. “What we want to do, as soon as we’re able to, is stop deciding who’s in the critic category and just take the top authors from our own Credder leaderboard and let that be the deciding cutoff for who gets to be a critic. The authors themselves that are writing really great articles that are getting reviewed; those authors that get rated and are on the leaderboard, those are the ones that get to review as critics.”

On any given day, there are between 5,000 and 6,000 users on Credder, which is impressive for a platform that launched less than two months ago. “We’re at the point where an article gets posted and, by the end of the day, it’s going to have a rating,” he says.