OC Weekly Closes

OC Weekly has been closed by its owners, the Duncan McIntosh Co.:

When the weekly launched in 1995, Orange County and its most powerful residents were in a nostalgic bubble that was, as Ronald Reagan reportedly joked, where “good Republicans go to die,” said [former editor-in-chief Gustavo] Arellano, who worked there from 2001 to 2017. The weekly’s irreverent, no-holds-barred take on local history and politics helped puncture that bubble, he said.

“We lived to expose the hypocrisy of what was, and in many ways still is, Orange County, while at the same time championing those entities and people who, like us, wanted a better place,” he said. (See full story)