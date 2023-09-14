Thanks Again to TexAAN Sponsors!

See contact info and details on each sponsor's offer below

As we move into planning for CharlestAAN 2024, the AAN front office wants to thank all the sponsors who helped us make the Dallas conference a success while also letting the AAN members know how to contact them and take advantage of their current offers for our membership. So… thank you, sponsors!

Here, in no particular order, are a number of them who wanted to reach out one more time.

Since the AAN show in Dallas, RevContent has begun working with Willamette Week, Triad City Beat, Lansing City Pulse and Tagg Magazine– with more publishers to be announced soon! Please reach out to our VP of Business Development, Mike Cassetta, to learn more about driving passive revenue from your website with a simple below-article ad.

646-391-3598

Applications are now being accepted for BlueLena Academy, a new one-year technology licensing and revenue development training program that blends accelerator-style coaching with hands-on execution support in a peer-based learning environment.

The RJI Innovation team explores timely challenges, needs and gaps in journalism to help build safer, stronger, more equitable, diverse and inclusive journalism, news spaces and relationships with the communities we serve. We build free, accessible & open-source resources, programs, workshops and tools for and with journalists and newsrooms.

Turn Press Release Submissions into a Profit Center

Visit our site to discover how Local Media Wire can empower your sales team with recurring revenue opportunities by offering press release products: https://www.localmediawire.com/

Newspack gives news organizations the tools to publish great stories, develop a loyal audience and drive revenue. All at a surprisingly affordable price.



https://newspack.com/request-a-demo/ A contact email, offer page link, Calendly, etc.

With its industry-leading team of audience and membership experts, the News Revenue Hub offers the tech and hands-on support to help you supercharge your reader revenue program.

Contact: evan@fundjournalism.org

See the pitch deck. Returning riches back to the niches: Everything you need to know about first-party data and how it can give you a competitive edge.

Earning AAN members incremental revenue with marketing insights into their strengths and advertiser opportunities.

Phillip Beswick, CEO

PBeswick@TheMediaAudit.com

832-521-1000

www.TheMediaAudit.com

EmpowerLocal – Bridging the gap between leading brands and local media with the only digital ad network exclusively for local publishers.



Link: https://meetings.hubspot.com/james4/james-morgan Letterhead revolutionizes the newsletter process, automating content curation and monetization, ensuring high-quality engagement while saving time, and empowering publishers with a centralized dashboard to manage and scale their newsletters seamlessly. Book a time to learn more.

Custom, curated free resources for AAN members, including tools and trainings designed in partnership with industry experts to help you grow your audiences and revenue.

website: goo.gle/aan

Contact name/email: Casey Pallenik, cpallenik@google.com

Public Good’s unique purpose marketing platform delivers social impact campaigns on behalf of major brands who want to drive awareness and engagement in their good work; you can become a publishing partner and earn incremental revenue ($8CPM) by enabling Public Good to serve these highly engaging campaigns on your sites.

Contact Public Good to learn more media@publicgood.com

If you were a sponsor and don’t see your offer here, please send your logo, offer and contact details/calendar links to amber@aan.org. Thanks!