Toronto’s NOW Magazine Sold to Media Central

NOW Magazine has been sold by its co-founder, Alice Klein, to Media Central Corporation:
The Acquisition of NOW is the first of the [Media Central]’s planned purchases geared to building and acquiring a powerful group of high-quality alternative publications that serve, delight and inspire the voices challenging the status quo over the next five years.
Klein, who will remain as Chief Editorial Strategist, says in a note to readers:
I started NOW with my co-founder, Michael Hollett, in September 1981 and took over the helm solo in 2016. But after 38-plus years, NOW is changing hands.
I am so pleased that the new owner, NOW Central Communications Inc., is a young, ambitious, tech-savvy media company who want to continue to extend NOW’s iconoclastic voice and commitment to serving, delighting and empowering those who question the status quo.