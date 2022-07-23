Winners Announced in 2022 AAN Awards

WGN-TV’s Sean Lewis announced the 25 winners in the 2022 AAN awards at a reception held at the Medill School of Journalism in downtown Chicago on Friday, July 22, 2022. Seven Days (Burlington, Vt.), Isthmus (Madison, Wis.), Willamette Week (Portland, Ore.), Austin Chronicle (Austin, Texas) and Eugene Weekly (Eugene, Ore.) all earned multiple first-place nods in the annual contest.
Held every year since 1996, the AAN Awards recognize the best in alternative journalism and graphic design and are a unique chance for members of the alternative newsmedia to compete directly against the work of their peers in cities across the continent. The contest promotes excellence by recognizing work that is well-written, incisively reported and effectively challenges established orthodoxies. These finalists truly represent the best of the best.
This spring, all members of AAN were invited to enter work published in 2021 for awards consideration. Judges came from faculties from California State University, Columbia College Chicago, Eastern Kentucky University, Flagler College, Michigan State University, Penn State University, Towson University, University of Illinois, University of New Hampshire and the University of South Florida as well as active and retired members of the media community not affiliated with the Association of Alternative Newsmedia.
Cash-Prize Categories
Arts Criticism – Jim Ridley Award funded by Nashville Scene
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Isthmus
Title: A transformative ‘Shrew’
Credit: Gwendolyn Rice
Judge’s comment: “Evocative writing that asks deep questions about the work and its place in current culture. The author does more than just summarizing the plot; she puts it in context and asks the reader probing questions. I would trust this critic to always lead me to interesting new places.”
SECOND PLACE
Chicago Reader
Title: Joffrey’s Nutcracker gets a new home; Hubbard Street and 10,000 Dreams challenge stereotypes while centering AAPI choreographers
Credit: Irene Hsiao, Kerry Reid
Judge’s comment: “This was a tight call between first and second place since both writers so effectively take cannonincal works and put them into context, risking alienating readers who love these works. But Hsiao deftly handles this by offering thoughtful observation and questions to evoke further reflection.“
THIRD PLACE
Seven Days
Title: Arts Criticism by Margot Harrison
Credit: Margot Harrison
Judge’s comment: “Lively book reviews that both entice the reader with good plot summary and critique the craft of the writing. A book reviewer to follow.”
HONORABLE MENTION
The Reader (Omaha)
Title: Who Gives a Rat’s Asteroid, I Explain and Complain About the Bourdain Refrain, My Year Without Movie Theaters
Credit: Ryan Syrek
Judge’s comment: “Vivid voice and point of view. I can see how readers would come back each week to see what the author has to say.”
Nonprofit Collaboration (BINJ Award) – Funded by Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Eugene Weekly
Title: “Swept Away”
Credit: Joanna Mann, Jennah Pendleton, Addie Peterson, Silas Sloan
Judge’s comment: “The Eugene Weekly dominated this category, submitting three outstanding public service/investigative packages that it completed with the assistance of the Catalyst Journalism Project at the University of Oregon. This work clearly made an impact in the community — at multiple levels — and was so strong that I could not determine that one showed more collaboration or impact than another. As such, I award the first place to Eugene Weekly and Catalyst Journalism Project for showing how sustained collaboration can help both a community, give newsrooms more reach and offer students a guided, first-hand experience doing what journalists do best: dig, dig and dig some more until you’ve got the documents and information to change the world.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Roaches and Broken Locks: Mark and Rick Bove’s Growing Empire of Affordable Rentals Vexes Code Enforcers
Credit: Derek Brouwer, Liam Elder-Connors
Judge’s comment: “An important public service that exposes derelict landlords who also happen to be significant members of the community. This investigation had more impact and change-making power thanks to the partnership between two historic rivals, Seven Days and the local NPR station. Evidence of how newsrooms can be competitive and still work together on the big stuff that matters to the people they serve.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Santa Fe Reporter
Title: Bright Futures
Credit: Julia Goldberg, Magnificent Farrell, Kiera Ortiz, Urmi Vallassery, Nick Romero
Judge’s comment: “Strong local collaboration that benefited both the students who contributed and the local newsroom. This is an excellent example of journalists thinking about their role in their communities and how to engage in new ways.”
Investigative Reporting (David Carr Award) – Funded by AAN
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Nashville Scene
Title: Ongoing issues at Metro Arts
Credit: Erica Ciccarone
Judge’s Comment: “This contest had 25 excellent investigative stories that shined a light on wrongdoing, corruption and inequity. The Scene’s series rose to the top. The stories use public records and affected employees to paint of picture of inequity, bias and hypocrisy inside a government agency. Investigative journalists always want their work to bring about change. It doesn’t always happen, but it did in this case. As a reader from another state, I don’t know how frequently the spotlight is shined on agencies such as this in Nashville, but I am guessing it’s not often, which is the reason the toxic culture proliferated. Kudos to Erica Ciccarone and The Scene for reporting the initial story and sticking with it. You made a difference.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Reno News & Review
Title: Stewart Indian School’s 200 unmarked graves
Credit: Frank X. Mullen
Judge’s Comment: “This contest category had some outstanding reporting that was the result of a lot of research and reporting, but none was as deeply researched as this important piece about the Stewart Indian School. The story resonated with me because my state had a reform school for boys where bodies were found in unmarked graves. This story is heartbreaking — and so important to not only your community but also to every American. Pulling together a series based on so much research yet written so clearly and succinctly is tough. Great work.“
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Lagniappe
Title: Soft Landings at the University of Alabama
Credit: Rob Holbert
Judge’s Comment: “This is my kind of investigative story — one that uses public records to highlight the abuse of taxpayer dollars. I hope your readers were as incensed as they should have been as they read this series. Great public service reporting. Keep it up!”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Dig Boston
Title: Battle: SCARS
Credit: Laura Kiesel
Judge’s Comment: “Good, important story. I like to feel smarter after I read a story. I learned something from this one.”
LGBT Coverage – Funded by Boulder Weekly Publisher Fran Zankowski
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Vermont Has Endangered Transgender Prisoners. Change Is Coming — but Is It Enough?
Credit: Chelsea Edgar
Judge’s Comment: “Strong reporting on a topic that gets too little attention: How trans people are treated within the prison system. Even with a minor correction appended, this story still stands out for going beyond a topic and into the investigation. Also handles sources deftly, allowing them to be full, complicated people and asking the public to have empathy.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: INDY Week
Title: Legislating Bodies
Credit: Sara Pequeño
Judge’s Comment: “A good explainer on how laws sweeping state legislatures are going to impact very vulnerable members of society. Good reporter lens on critical issues.“
THIRD PLACE
Publication: The Reader (Omaha)
Title: Caught in a Culture War, Nebraska Trans Kids Fight for Acceptance
Credit: Leah Cates
Judge’s Comment: “Good primary character to explore the issues that trans kids face — and the complications that come with being in parochial school. Brings the humanity to the topic in a way that can hopefully shift perspectives.”
Column (Billy Manes Award) – Funded by the Billy Manes Foundation
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Eugene Weekly
Title: Obituaries for the Unhoused
Credit: Bob Keefer, Ella Hutcherson
Judge’s comment: The reporters behind this column embody the mission of AAN by telling the life stories of the unhoused people who died in their community. By elevating the humanity of each individual, and shining the light of truth onto the societal failures that led to each individual’s death, this column brings the local’s most underreported and forgotten people into the foreground and forces the question: how could our community have done better by them?
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Coachella Valley Independent
Title: The XX Factor
Credit: Kay Kudukis
Judge’s comment: “With a wonderful POV feature reporting style and deliciously profane voiciness, this column takes a deep dive into the lives of seemingly ordinary locals and reveals the extraordinary within them and their histories that brought them to the area.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Boulder Weekly
Title: Cannabis columns
Credit: Will Brendza
Judge’s comment: “By reporting on cannabis news that goes ignored with a decidedly local bent, this column is an education in a burgeoning industry, scientific field, and community.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Isthmus
Title: From the editor
Credit: Judith Davidoff
Judge’s comment: “More than ever before, dedicating space, time and energy to educating readership as to the role of journalism in their lives is invaluable. This column tackles a different angle of media literacy and brings it to readers through a decidedly local lens.”
Right Wing Extremism Coverage – Funded by Anonymous
FIRST PLACE
Publication: The Paper
Title: Cowboys for Trump Leader Calls For New Rally With “Blood Running From the Building”
Credit: Tierna Unruh-Enos, Pat Davis
Judge’s Comment: “This is gutsy, groundbreaking coverage. This potent, sustained investigation of a corrupt, small-town official engaging in violent extremism with national implications is a prime example of alt-weekly firewall journalism.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Riverfront Times
Title: Inside Gun-Surrendering Criminal Mark McCloskey’s Very Sad St. Louis Rally
Credit: Daniel Hill
Judge’s Comment: “Excellent writing in this rousing and hysterical review of a local right-wing rally. The author plays it straight by stating the facts of what happens — they just happen to be that absurd. Excellent coverage that shows, rather than just tells, people what happened and why it matters.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: The Inlander
Title: North Idaho’s right-wing Redoubt News is more than just a website that shamed an alleged rape victim
Credit: Daniel Walters
Judge’s Comment: “Helps readers get an inside look at how alt-right publications are impacting how people — including legislators — are spreading their message. That they get the editor’s daughter to talk — and explain the origin — is compelling.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Triad City Beat
Title: Three indicted in Capitol insurrection worked with NC Oath Keepers
Credit: Jordan Green
Judge’s Comment: “Strong job connecting the events of January 6 to the local community by reporting on the indictment and then going deeper into the connections.”
Art and Design Awards
Cartoon
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Cartoons by Tim Newcomb
Credit: Tim Newcomb
Judge’s comment: “Newsy and relevant angle to geographic region and wider audience. One entry nudges boundaries for liberal audience. Not always preaching to choir. Nice move.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Charleston City Paper
Title: Cartoons by Steve Stegelin
Credit: Steve Stegelin
Judge’s comment: “Gritty, honed to a sharp edge.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Charleston City Paper
Title: Lowcountry, by Robert Ariail
Credit: Robert Ariail
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Little Village
Title: Futile Wrath by Sam Locke Ward
Credit: Sam Locke Ward
Cover Design
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Riverfront Times
Title: Covers by Evan Sult
Credit: Evan Sult
Judge’s Comment: “Bravo! Each of these covers embody the mission of AAN, command attention (in some cases, appropriately, jarringly), and show a level of design craft to admire.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Metro Times
Title: Everything you wanted to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine but were afraid to ask
Credit: Evan Sult
Judge’s Comment: “Three beautiful executions that grab your attention and then communicate clearly and immediately. Extra points for being able to deliver such a variety of looks, each with polish.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Orlando Weekly
Title: Wild Things; Skin Deep; Sparkle Plenty
Credit: Daniel Rodriguez, Mauricio Murillo, Jessica Bryce Young
Judge’s comment: “I appreciate the strong visual storytelling of the photography and and tight, straightforward design that let it shine.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Nashville Scene
Title: Nashville Scene Cover
Credit: Elizabeth Jones
Judge’s comment: “Strong photography and design. I particularly love the spare beauty of The People Issue.”
Editorial Layout
FIRST PLACE
Publication: C-Ville Weekly
Title: Drink Charlottesville – Max March
Credit: Max March
Judge’s Comment: “Clean, modern, and tasteful. It highlights local businesses while making them look like national stars.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: The Inlander
Title: For the ‘Gram
Credit: Derek Harrison
Judge’s Comment: “The layout incorporates the most key parts of Instagram’s aesthetic without feeling like a copycat, and keeps a very minimalist design without being boring.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: C-Ville Weekly
Title: Final Frontiers – Max March
Credit: Max March
Judge’s Comment: “Nice small details that elevated the page.”
Illustration
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Isthmus
Title: Howl
Credit: Claire “Snaggle Tooth” Warhus
Judge’s Comment: “The actual technical quality of this illustration is very impressive. The line work, the color shading, the anatomical depictions of the wolf’s head—high-quality technical skill. The concept of showing a mirrored image with one side being the preservationist side and one the eradication side is very clear, and it was very clever to have the trunks of the trees become the motion lines of the bullets. Most importantly, for me, is that an illustration in this context provides additional meaning to the story. Does it bring forward in a visual way, something abstract or emotional that allows the viewer to be a more engaged reader? This accomplishes this goal in the way it creates a clear emotional narrative for the story. The reader will already have been charged with reacting to one side of the mirror positively and one negatively. Bravo!”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Illustration by Sean Metcalf
Credit: Sean Metcalf
Judge’s Comment: “An illustration in this context should provide additional meaning to the story. Does it bring forward in a visual way, something abstract or emotional that allows the viewer to be a more engaged reader? The answer here is emphatically YES. A version of children at a candy store window, musing about what sweet they may obtain and taste but instead, it is cannabis? That should get every reader thinking about how anything is marketed to children or teens, or young adults and how that can impact their long-term health and well-being. I mean, it looks like a delightful and fun cannabis shop. Who wouldn’t want to have the stuff inside if it looked like that? Tie-die, fun-looking bongs, WEED CEREAL! Great technical chops as well with all of the perspective work.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Nashville Scene
Title: Best of Nashville
Credit: Lucie Rice
Judge’s Comment: “There were several Illustrations with the theme of “best of” but this one stood out. It was an absolute romp! It has the awesome quality of the viewer being able to take a second, third, fourth look and find something new every time. Using the center sign to illuminate the middle of the image and then getting moodier as it retreats was great. Loved the use of brush, instruments and other objects to create the year. This was a lot of fun!”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Washington City Paper
Title: Metr-Oh No
Credit: Justin Johnson, Nayion Perkins
Judge’s Comment: “Great illustration, brings meaning to the story. Love the old-school emoticon.”
Photography
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Seven Days
Title: We’re Nobodies
Credit: James Buck
Judge’s Comment: “Powerful photojournalism that tells an important story, humanely, with dignity for photo subjects.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Chicago Reader
Title: How live music looks during COVID
Credit: Kathleen Hinkel, Philip Montoro, Amber Huff
Judge’s Comment: “Diverse collection that collectively tell the story of the time, with a mix of arresting portraits and spot news photojournalism.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Orlando Weekly
Title: Rainbow tribe: Orlando artist Crummy Gummy documents a colorful company of genderfluid youth
Credit: Mauricio Murillo
Judge’s Comment: “Fun and fabulous portraits where lighting and props help tell the story of the human at the center.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Pittsburgh City Paper
Title: Pittsburgh 2021
Credit: Jared Wickerham
Writing and Reporting Awards
Arts Feature
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Chicago Reader
Title: Neo: where misfits fit in
Credit: Leor Galil, Philip Montoro
Judge’s comment: “Strong writing and reporting bring a storied Chicago institution to life. Good anecdotes and a sense of history and current relevance animate this feature.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Seven Days
Title: The Producer | Joshua Sherman spearheads an arts-led revitalization in Norman Rockwell’s Arlington
Credit: Dan Bolles
Judge’s comment: “Compelling human interest story that connects current development with its place in history. The backstory of how Arlington has come to be Sherman’s home and center of business is important reading for any Vermonter.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Metro Times
Title: A decade later, Detroit’s crowdfunded RoboCop statue is finally complete — but still awaiting a final home
Credit: Michael Jackman
Judge’s comment: “The Detroit Robocop statue is legend — and this story does a good job of explaining its origins and what it means now that it nears completion.”
Beat Reporting
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Santa Fe Reporter
Title: Police and Public Safety
Credit: Jeff Proctor
Judge’s comment: “Great in-depth reporting and investigative journalism. Cool illustrations help draw in the reader. Well done.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Beat Reporting Colin Flanders
Credit: Colin Flanders
Judge’s comment: “Strong writing and great breadth of health issues covered. Interesting and nicely done.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Mountain Xpress
Title: Asheville education budget reporting
Credit: Daniel Walton
Judge’s comment: “Fine in-depth reporting on financial and transparency matters that go far beyond the basic meetings and line items.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Pacific Sun
Title: Marin County Homelessness Coverage
Credit: Nikki Silverstein
Judge’s comment: “On-the-ground reporting covers well the perspective of the homeless, especially. Well-composed, large photos help a lot, too.”
Feature Story
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Isthmus
Title: Howl: Will Wisconsin ever make peace with wolves? Or will vengeance prevail?
Credit: Ron Seely
Judge’s Comment: “For beautifully blending reporting and writing to create an essay that is lyrical and immersive while also offering thoughtful, rather than reactive, perspective and clear statement of what’s at stake for the wolves and the culture of Wisconsin.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Chicago Reader
Title: A bouquet of pharmacy roses
Credit: Katie Prout, Sujay Kumar
Judge’s Comment: “for creating a portrait of one man, and those around him, who is likely overlooked by most who pass by him in their cars. Prout tells the story with compassion while not flinching from the reality — making Sam all the more compelling.”
THIRD PLACE
Willamette Week
Title: Who Poisoned Joe Gilliam… Twice?
Credit: Nigel Jaquiss
Judge’s Comment: “for a classic long-form narrative that asks a key animating question — who dun it? — and then sets out to answer it with strong reporting and character development. Jaquiss does an excellent job of keeping the tension and suspense going while also giving deep background on Joe Gilliam and why he matters to the local community. “
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Riverfront Times
Title: St. Louis Leads America in Child Murders — and It’s Getting Worse
Credit: John Tucker
Judge’s Comment: “for tacking an important topic — child murders in St. Louis — and going to find out answers. Strong portraits of those who are losing their lives, like Nunu, bring the story together. “
Food Writing
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Food Writing by Melissa Pasanen
Credit: Melissa Pasanen
Judge’s Comment: “for writing that reflects the local food scene beyond its dining rooms, bringing readers a multiplicity of essential perspectives from the food industry through reporting”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Chicago Reader
Title: Food writing by Mike Sula
Credit: Mike Sula, Karen Hawkins
Judge’s Comment: “for storytelling that moves with expertise and care through many kinds of restaurant formats, often illuminating the people behind them”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: New Times San Luis Obispo
Title: Flavor
Credit: Camillia Lanham
Judge’s Comment: “for stories that cover a wide range of essential local topics through the lens of food”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Orlando Weekly
Title: Epic labor shortage may reforge Orlando’s restaurant industry
Credit: Faiyaz Kara
Judge’s Comment: “for reporting working to explain complex, ongoing labor issues to readers through the voices of local workers and business owners”
Health Care Reporting
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Willamette Week
Title: Drug and Pony Show
Credit: Anthony Effinger
Judge’s Comment: “Excellent reporting and writing. The lede just pulls readers in with its conversational tone and shock. It sets the stakes and scene early — and the piece continues to deliver throughout. Even though the main character did not participate, the trove of information he leaves online gave Efinger more than enough material to work with and treat Weinstein fairly. Excellent pacing that moves you through the story.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Seven Days
Title: The Doctor Won’t See You Now: Patients Wait Months for Treatment at Vermont’s Biggest Hospital
Credit: Colin Flanders, Chelsea Edgar
Judge’s Comment: “During a time when attention was focused on ERs and hospital beds, this is important reporting on how the system is broken even under normal circumstances. Residents deserve better and Seven Days brings out excellent reporting to help make change.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Lagniappe
Title: Stress levels for caregivers rose with hospitalizations
Credit: Lynn Oldshue
Judge’s Comment: “Important local history that is a reminder to readers of what some in the community face. Plus the connection to the lawsuit and its outcome add a strong news hook.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: The Inlander
Title: With unvaccinated COVID patients swamping local hospitals, exhausted health care workers stare down death on a daily basis
Credit: Samantha Wohlfeil
Judge’s Comment: “Well-written piece that conveys the chaos and stress of the pandemic.”
Immigration Coverage
FIRST PLACE
Publication: The Inlander
Title: As Afghanistan falls to the Taliban, Spokanites try, mostly in vain, to rescue their Afghan friends and family
Credit: Daniel Walters
Judge’s Comment: “A gripping and heartbreaking article. There was lot of great detail about the individuals and families affected by the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: INDY Week
Title: Untitled and Ongoing Struggle
Credit: Jane Porter, Caryl Espinoza-Jaen
Judge’s Comment: “This was a really well-written piece that makes me want to know more about how these residents are doing. After I was done, I found myself searching for updates about these subjects.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Dig Boston
Title: Uncharted Waters
Credit: Ziqi Wang
Judge’s Comment: “I really liked the focus of this article and appreciated all the extra thinking and work that the International Institute of New England needed to be done due to the pandemic.
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: The Reader (Omaha)
Title: Tackling Omaha’s Language Barriers
Credit: Bridget Fogarty
Judge’s Comment: “A very informative article that was written well and had a great topic.”
Music Writing
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Austin Chronicle
Title: Faster Than Sound
Credit: Rachel Rascoe
Judge’s Comment: “The columnist brings the local music scene, going beyond just band reviews to really covering wide-ranging aspects of the industry. The Cactus piece was juicy, and while the column on reentering music venues expressed the feelings that so many were experiencing.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Colorado Springs Independent
Title: LOST IN SPACE: NFT-loving pop stars shoot for the stratosphere | ?Larger than live: A new wave of concert documentaries gives Beatles, Bowie and Oasis fans a backstage pass | THE HOLY GRIAL OF HIP-HOP: Who bought Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin
Credit: Bill Forman
Judge’s Comment: “Columns tackle more than just music, but how artists and technology and culture are intersecting. The NFT article makes a complex topic understandable and relevant to a lay audience.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Chicago Reader
Title: Music writing by Leor Galil
Credit: Leor Galil, Philip Montoro
Judge’s Comment: “Strong local reporting, taking a deep dive on different genres of music within the community. Particularly enjoyed the history of the city’s first hip hop magazine.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: C-Ville Weekly
Title: Sound Choices – Desiré Moses
Credit: Desiré Moses
Judge’s Comment: “If music reviews are designed for readers to connect with artists, C-Ville Weekly succeeds. I bought multiple albums just based on these reviews!”
News Story – Long Form
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Willamette Week
Title: Killer Weed
Credit: Tess Riski
Judge’s Comment: “This is a stellar example of authoritative reporting. It swiftly identifies a local problem and provides a cogent explanation of why it is happening — cannabis dispensaries, forced by federal regulations to rely on cash, are often targeted by robberies — before evenhandedly offering both a possible solution and reasons that things might not change. By presenting many perspectives and using data and quotes efficiently, it leaves readers wiser.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Vermont Publishing House Chelsea Green Is Peddling Coronavirus Misinformation
Credit: Chelsea Edgar
Judge’s Comment: “The tale of a small Vermont publishing house that promulgates Covid conspiracy theories is exquisite. With the help of revealing interviews from several of the publisher’s former employees, readers are confidently guided through the environmental factors that explain the current tension. In less capable hands, the article would have been filled with cheap shots. But the author knows that deep reporting is the best way to pursue truth.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: INDY Week
Title: The Hate In Our State
Credit: Sara Pequeño
Judge’s Comment: “The important coverage of an attack at a Black Lives Matter rally is a refreshing reminder that articles can be compelling without becoming tomes. The reporter shows great command while accomplishing a difficult task, weaving anecdotes and data together to form a sharp narrative. Small details — of a burned and duct-taped banner, for example — bring readers to the scene.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Orlando Weekly
Title: Sick Puppies
Credit: Ava Loomar
Judge’s Comment: “After a sharply written lede that grabs readers’ attention, the article continues to impress with solid reporting and evocative writing that show serious topics can be covered with panache.”
Political Column
FIRST PLACE
Publication: San Antonio Current
Title: Bad Takes: Kevin Sanchez
Credit: Kevin Sanchez
Judge’s Comment: “Your analysis of the Democrats’ inability to win was spot on, and I hope it helped open some eyes within the political organization. The CRT analysis was extremely useful in helping to cut through the misinformation circulating around the issue and the hypocrisy of the language in Texas’ law. As an academic, I appreciated you explicitly calling out UATX for its concerning attempt to masquerade as an institution for higher education.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Charleston City Paper
Title: Poisoned water; Red snowflakes; Yahoo caucus
Credit: Andy Brack
Judge’s Comment: “Good reporting and advocating for victims in the Camp Lejeune water crisis. It was one of the most compelling individual columns I read during this judging session. I also enjoyed your clear calling-out of inept and “snowflake’ politicians.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Triad City Beat
Title: TCB Editorial
Credit: Brian Clarey
Judge’s Comment: “Your editorials present bold, convincing arguments that align with your ideals. I commend you for the strong language you use to speak truth to power. I especially appreciated the Marcus Smith column that took on an emotional local issue and clearly called out Greensboro officials.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: New Times San Luis Obispo
Title: The Shredder
Credit: The Shredder
Judge’s Comment: “I appreciated the intense local focus of these Shredder columns. You have fun with the topics but also seriously call out the ridiculousness of the situations.”
Special Vaccine Coverage Award
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Willamette Week
Title: Long Shot
Credit: Rachel Monahan
Judge’s Comments: “These stories treat anti-vaxxers with dignity and explain clearly why they feel the way they do. The writing is engaging.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Triad City Beat
Title: Why I Changed My Mind
Credit: Sayaka Matsuoka
Judge’s Comments: “This offers compelling stories of people who changed their minds about getting vaccinated. A surprising read.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Washington City Paper
Title: When Black Residents Wanted To Get Vaccinated, Accessing the COVID-19 Shot Wasn’t Easy
Credit: Amanda Michelle Gomez
Judge’s Comments: “This offers vital information for residents and rebuts assumptions made about why people were not getting vaccinated. It makes clear how systems work — or don’t work.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Willamette Week
Title: Big Shots
Credit: Sophie Peel, Rachel Monahan
Judge’s Comments: “This lively account does a great community service. Strong quotes and attention-grabbing details.”
Out-of-the-Box Awards
Innovation/Format Buster
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Austin Chronicle
Title: The 2020/2021 Austin Music Awards
Credit: Kevin Curtin, Raoul Hernandez, Zeke Barbaro, Jared Sosa, Tamar Price, David Brendan Hall, Mike Bartnett, James Renovitch, Elizabeth Westwood
Judge’s Comment: “It was a great idea for this paper to recognize and sponsor these awards. The videos were fun and it definitely encouraged me to want to read more about the artists.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: The Reader (Omaha)
Title: Omaha Has Issues
Credit: Leah Cates, Chris Bowling, Mark McGaugh, Karlha Velásquez
Judge’s Comment: “The profiles were good I appreciated the interactive maps for the districts and the background information for the candidates.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Pittsburgh City Paper
Title: Unraveling: A comic artist’s journey through alcoholism and recovery in the pandemic
Credit: Andrea Shockling
Judge’s Comment: “It was a very interesting and unique way to tell a story. I appreciate the fact that through the graphic novel style of storytelling kept my attention to see how this story would wind up.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Willamette Week
Title: Eat Outside Guide
Credit: Matthew Singer
Judge’s Comment: “The online magazine layout was visually engaging.“
Multimedia
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Seven Days
Title: “Stuck in Vermont: A New Era for the House of LeMay”
Credit: Eva Sollberger
Judge’s Comment: “This was excellent storytelling; it actually reminded me of something I’d see on CBS Sunday Morning. The reporter let the pictures and video tell the story. And what a wonderfully bittersweet story it was. I also enjoyed the small bits of track and reporter engagement. It proved how vested she was in this story, something we don’t get to see much these days in traditional journalism. Just an interesting story start to finish, great soundbites, just a delight to watch!”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: The Reader (Omaha)
Title: Taking Omaha for A Ride: Is Our Transit System Working for Everyone?
Credit: Addie Costello
Judge’s Comment: “I’m not a huge fan of podcasts but I really enjoyed this one. I thought it was well-written; the soundbites from the interviews were perfectly chosen. I feel like a mainstream media outlet wouldn’t put in the time to go out and ride the busses or chat with the riders; the focus would be more from transit officials. Great production quality as well. Solid introduction and conclusion – overall, well done!”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: LEO Weekly
Title: Breonna Taylor, In The Words And Photos Of Her Sister
Credit: Danielle Grady, Ju’Niyah Palmer
Judge’s Comment: “I followed the Breonna Taylor story like most Americans but until I read and listened to this story, I only knew of her as a victim of a botched police raid. After listening to her sister tell Breonna’s life story (excellent point-of-view storytelling), I now know this woman better and am even more angry at the system that let her down. This side of the story is something everyone needs to hear. And all of the photos, the Instagram video as well as the additional video, showed us a side of Breonna we’ve never seen before. All of this truly made this a well-rounded multimedia story.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: The Reader (Omaha)
Title: Photo Collection: Community Fills the Streets for Native Omaha Days 2021
Credit: Chris Bowling
Judge’s Comment: “I loved every single photo captured from this event. What INCREDIBLE photography! I wanted to see more! Including some short videos of people dancing and having fun would’ve pushed this entry into placing. Well done!”
Special Publication
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Seven Days
Title: Kids VT Winter 2021-2022 issue
Credit: Kids VT Staff
Judge’s Comment: “Excellent content, design, and presentation! Diverse and inclusive representation of parents and their stories. This entry has balanced advertorials, advertising, and the storytelling of information. The smartphone test is commendable!”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: North Coast Journal
Title: Humboldt Insider
Credit: Staff
Judge’s Comment: “The cover is fantastic! The addition of the maps adds to the well-spread-out stories, photographs, and ads. Excellent design and content! Well-done.”
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Volume One
Title: City Guide 2021
Credit: Nick Meyer, Taylor McCumber, Hleeda Lor, Tom Giffey, Rebecca Mennecke, Andrea Paulseth, James Johonnott
Judge’s Comment: “Well designed with clearly labeled categories for the reader to look for their interest. Good visualizations using maps, and neighborhood options. The cheap eating and late eating options are especially helpful for college students.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Pittsburgh City Paper
Title: City Guide
Credit: Pittsburgh City Paper staff
Judge’s Comment: “The cover and the center spread are colorful and well-designed.”
Special Section
FIRST PLACE
Publication: Austin Chronicle
Title: Best of Austin 2021
Credit: Kimberley Jones, Zeke Barbaro
Judge’s Comment: “Beautiful art. Lovely, heartfelt note from the editor Nice choice of comments for each winner (which was no easy feat with 35k+ comments). Great critic comments as well. Lovely portraits to accompany profiles. This makes me wish I lived closer to Austin. I will bring this on my next visit to use as a to-do list.”
SECOND PLACE
Publication: Chicago Reader
Title: 50th Anniversary issue #1
Credit: Chicago Reader Staff
Judge’s Comment: “When I was a student, my journalism professor told me that the biggest compliment someone could give a journalist was “I read your entire story.” Readers are fickle and have short attention spans, but this issue engaged me, and I wanted to read every word. It painted a picture of a community and an establishment, and I was enthralled. I want to see the next chapter. “
THIRD PLACE
Publication: Little Village
Title: Best of the CRANDIC 2021
Credit: Jordan Sellergren, Genevieve Trainor, Emma McClatchey, Celine Robins
Judge’s Comment: “I really liked the profiles about some of the businesses and artists. The profiles gave us a little insight into those winners, and it was a bit nostalgic for me as someone who used to live in Iowa City.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Publication: Colorado Springs Independent
Title: Cannaverse
Credit: Indy Staff
Judge’s Comment: “Feels very cohesive in the cannaverse section of the issue. What a great variety of angles in these articles – so many interesting looks at this industry and its place in Colorado Springs.”