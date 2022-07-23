Winners Announced in 2022 AAN Awards

Cash-Prize Categories

Arts Criticism – Jim Ridley Award funded by Nashville Scene

FIRST PLACE

Publication: Isthmus

Title: A transformative ‘Shrew’

Credit: Gwendolyn Rice

Judge’s comment: “Evocative writing that asks deep questions about the work and its place in current culture. The author does more than just summarizing the plot; she puts it in context and asks the reader probing questions. I would trust this critic to always lead me to interesting new places.”

SECOND PLACE

Chicago Reader

Title: Joffrey’s Nutcracker gets a new home; Hubbard Street and 10,000 Dreams challenge stereotypes while centering AAPI choreographers

Credit: Irene Hsiao, Kerry Reid

Judge’s comment: “This was a tight call between first and second place since both writers so effectively take cannonincal works and put them into context, risking alienating readers who love these works. But Hsiao deftly handles this by offering thoughtful observation and questions to evoke further reflection.“

THIRD PLACE

Seven Days

Title: Arts Criticism by Margot Harrison

Credit: Margot Harrison

Judge’s comment: “Lively book reviews that both entice the reader with good plot summary and critique the craft of the writing. A book reviewer to follow.”

HONORABLE MENTION

The Reader (Omaha)

Title: Who Gives a Rat’s Asteroid, I Explain and Complain About the Bourdain Refrain, My Year Without Movie Theaters

Credit: Ryan Syrek

Judge’s comment: “Vivid voice and point of view. I can see how readers would come back each week to see what the author has to say.”

Nonprofit Collaboration (BINJ Award) – Funded by Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism

FIRST PLACE

Publication: Eugene Weekly

Title: “Swept Away”

Credit: Joanna Mann, Jennah Pendleton, Addie Peterson, Silas Sloan

Judge’s comment: “The Eugene Weekly dominated this category, submitting three outstanding public service/investigative packages that it completed with the assistance of the Catalyst Journalism Project at the University of Oregon. This work clearly made an impact in the community — at multiple levels — and was so strong that I could not determine that one showed more collaboration or impact than another. As such, I award the first place to Eugene Weekly and Catalyst Journalism Project for showing how sustained collaboration can help both a community, give newsrooms more reach and offer students a guided, first-hand experience doing what journalists do best: dig, dig and dig some more until you’ve got the documents and information to change the world.”

SECOND PLACE

Publication: Seven Days

Title: Roaches and Broken Locks: Mark and Rick Bove’s Growing Empire of Affordable Rentals Vexes Code Enforcers

Credit: Derek Brouwer, Liam Elder-Connors

Judge’s comment: “An important public service that exposes derelict landlords who also happen to be significant members of the community. This investigation had more impact and change-making power thanks to the partnership between two historic rivals, Seven Days and the local NPR station. Evidence of how newsrooms can be competitive and still work together on the big stuff that matters to the people they serve.”

THIRD PLACE

Publication: Santa Fe Reporter

Title: Bright Futures

Credit: Julia Goldberg, Magnificent Farrell, Kiera Ortiz, Urmi Vallassery, Nick Romero

Judge’s comment: “Strong local collaboration that benefited both the students who contributed and the local newsroom. This is an excellent example of journalists thinking about their role in their communities and how to engage in new ways.”

Investigative Reporting (David Carr Award) – Funded by AAN

FIRST PLACE

Publication: Nashville Scene

Title: Ongoing issues at Metro Arts

Credit: Erica Ciccarone

Judge’s Comment: “This contest had 25 excellent investigative stories that shined a light on wrongdoing, corruption and inequity. The Scene’s series rose to the top. The stories use public records and affected employees to paint of picture of inequity, bias and hypocrisy inside a government agency. Investigative journalists always want their work to bring about change. It doesn’t always happen, but it did in this case. As a reader from another state, I don’t know how frequently the spotlight is shined on agencies such as this in Nashville, but I am guessing it’s not often, which is the reason the toxic culture proliferated. Kudos to Erica Ciccarone and The Scene for reporting the initial story and sticking with it. You made a difference.”

SECOND PLACE

Publication: Reno News & Review

Title: Stewart Indian School’s 200 unmarked graves

Credit: Frank X. Mullen

Judge’s Comment: “This contest category had some outstanding reporting that was the result of a lot of research and reporting, but none was as deeply researched as this important piece about the Stewart Indian School. The story resonated with me because my state had a reform school for boys where bodies were found in unmarked graves. This story is heartbreaking — and so important to not only your community but also to every American. Pulling together a series based on so much research yet written so clearly and succinctly is tough. Great work.“

THIRD PLACE

Publication: Lagniappe

Title: Soft Landings at the University of Alabama

Credit: Rob Holbert

Judge’s Comment: “This is my kind of investigative story — one that uses public records to highlight the abuse of taxpayer dollars. I hope your readers were as incensed as they should have been as they read this series. Great public service reporting. Keep it up!”

HONORABLE MENTION

Publication: Dig Boston

Title: Battle: SCARS

Credit: Laura Kiesel

Judge’s Comment: “Good, important story. I like to feel smarter after I read a story. I learned something from this one.”



LGBT Coverage – Funded by Boulder Weekly Publisher Fran Zankowski

FIRST PLACE

Publication: Seven Days

Title: Vermont Has Endangered Transgender Prisoners. Change Is Coming — but Is It Enough?

Credit: Chelsea Edgar

Judge’s Comment: “Strong reporting on a topic that gets too little attention: How trans people are treated within the prison system. Even with a minor correction appended, this story still stands out for going beyond a topic and into the investigation. Also handles sources deftly, allowing them to be full, complicated people and asking the public to have empathy.”

SECOND PLACE

Publication: INDY Week

Title: Legislating Bodies

Credit: Sara Pequeño

Judge’s Comment: “A good explainer on how laws sweeping state legislatures are going to impact very vulnerable members of society. Good reporter lens on critical issues.“

THIRD PLACE

Publication: The Reader (Omaha)

Title: Caught in a Culture War, Nebraska Trans Kids Fight for Acceptance

Credit: Leah Cates

Judge’s Comment: “Good primary character to explore the issues that trans kids face — and the complications that come with being in parochial school. Brings the humanity to the topic in a way that can hopefully shift perspectives.”

Column (Billy Manes Award) – Funded by the Billy Manes Foundation

FIRST PLACE

Publication: Eugene Weekly

Title: Obituaries for the Unhoused

Credit: Bob Keefer, Ella Hutcherson

Judge’s comment: The reporters behind this column embody the mission of AAN by telling the life stories of the unhoused people who died in their community. By elevating the humanity of each individual, and shining the light of truth onto the societal failures that led to each individual’s death, this column brings the local’s most underreported and forgotten people into the foreground and forces the question: how could our community have done better by them?

SECOND PLACE

Publication: Coachella Valley Independent

Title: The XX Factor

Credit: Kay Kudukis

Judge’s comment: “With a wonderful POV feature reporting style and deliciously profane voiciness, this column takes a deep dive into the lives of seemingly ordinary locals and reveals the extraordinary within them and their histories that brought them to the area.”

THIRD PLACE

Publication: Boulder Weekly

Title: Cannabis columns

Credit: Will Brendza

Judge’s comment: “By reporting on cannabis news that goes ignored with a decidedly local bent, this column is an education in a burgeoning industry, scientific field, and community.”

HONORABLE MENTION

Publication: Isthmus

Title: From the editor

Credit: Judith Davidoff

Judge’s comment: “More than ever before, dedicating space, time and energy to educating readership as to the role of journalism in their lives is invaluable. This column tackles a different angle of media literacy and brings it to readers through a decidedly local lens.”

Right Wing Extremism Coverage – Funded by Anonymous

FIRST PLACE

Publication: The Paper

Title: Cowboys for Trump Leader Calls For New Rally With “Blood Running From the Building”

Credit: Tierna Unruh-Enos, Pat Davis

Judge’s Comment: “This is gutsy, groundbreaking coverage. This potent, sustained investigation of a corrupt, small-town official engaging in violent extremism with national implications is a prime example of alt-weekly firewall journalism.”

SECOND PLACE

Publication: Riverfront Times

Title: Inside Gun-Surrendering Criminal Mark McCloskey’s Very Sad St. Louis Rally

Credit: Daniel Hill

Judge’s Comment: “Excellent writing in this rousing and hysterical review of a local right-wing rally. The author plays it straight by stating the facts of what happens — they just happen to be that absurd. Excellent coverage that shows, rather than just tells, people what happened and why it matters.”

THIRD PLACE

Publication: The Inlander

Title: North Idaho’s right-wing Redoubt News is more than just a website that shamed an alleged rape victim

Credit: Daniel Walters

Judge’s Comment: “Helps readers get an inside look at how alt-right publications are impacting how people — including legislators — are spreading their message. That they get the editor’s daughter to talk — and explain the origin — is compelling.”



HONORABLE MENTION

Publication: Triad City Beat

Title: Three indicted in Capitol insurrection worked with NC Oath Keepers

Credit: Jordan Green

Judge’s Comment: “Strong job connecting the events of January 6 to the local community by reporting on the indictment and then going deeper into the connections.”