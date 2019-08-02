Legal News: Your Chance to Help Improve FOIA

AAN Legal Counsel Kevin M. Goldberg was chosen to participate on the current term of the federal FOIA Advisory Committee (which was established by the National Archives and Records Administration in 2014 to foster dialog between the Administration and the requester community, solicit public comments, and develop consensus recommendations for improving FOIA administration and proactive disclosures).

As part of its work in compiling recommendations for the improvement of the federal FOIA, the Committee has created a survey with a few simple questions for FOIA requesters. The responses will be used by the subcommittees of the FOIA Advisory Committee who are providing recommendations regarding the current volume of FOIA requests (and the time required to fulfill those requests) and vision for the future of FOIA.

The Committee – especially Kevin, who has been one of the organizers of the survey portion of the Committee’s work – would greatly appreciate it if you can take the time to complete this survey. It is completely anonymous and should take less than 10 minutes to complete. You can find the survey at this URL:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Requester (if you are entering this manually, note the small “r” between “surveymonkey.com” and “Requester.”)

The survey will be open until Labor Day.