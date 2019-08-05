Better News: Events may be difficult, but they’re still worth doing

The Better News podcast is a partnership between It’s All Journalism and the American Press Institute to a) showcase innovative/experimental ideas that emerge from the Knight-Lenfest Newsroom Initiative and b) to share replicable strategies and tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole. Sign up for the Better News newsletter to receive news about the latest resources, case studies and insights. For more news about the It’s All Journalism podcast and future episodes of Better News, sign up for the weekly IAJ newsletter.

Chief Marking Officer Steve Yaeger and Managing Editor Suki Dardarian of the Star Tribune in Minneapolis discuss the challenges and

benefits of hosting live events. Yaeger wrote about the Star Tribune’s successful efforts in event hosting for the American Press Institute‘s Better News Initiative. Read his full report here.