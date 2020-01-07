Vancouver’s Georgia Straight Sold to Media Central Corp.

The Georgia Straight in Vancouver, B.C., has been sold to Media Central Corp., which recently purchased NOW Magazine in Toronto:

In addition to the weekly print publication, which began as an anti-establishment newspaper in 1967, Media Central is poised to acquire straight.com and straightcannabis.ca, it announced Monday.

It’s the second recent acquisition for the company. Last month, Media Central, which has an address in Vaughn, Ont., said it was acquiring Now Magazine — Toronto’s weekly alternative paper — and its website for $2 million.

Its other publications include the cannabis-focused website CannCentral.

